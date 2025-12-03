Elon Musk Biographer Says SpaceX Series Is Dead at HBO, Hopes to Make the Show Elsewhere

“People also seem afraid to make something about Elon,” Ashlee Vance writes

Elon Musk
Elon Musk at an inauguration event at on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Credit: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

The Elon Musk SpaceX series has been scrapped at HBO, according to biographer Ashlee Vance, who wrote “Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future,” which was meant to serve as the basis for the limited series.

“Well, it’s super sad, but this long-running project with HBO has died. We were going to make a dramatized series about the early days of @elonmusk and @SpaceX,” Vance wrote in a Wednesday post on X. “Had some wonderful scripts. They were smart and funny and true to life. I imagine it would have been a massive hit.”

Vance went on to say that “Hollywood is hard,” noting that “HBO went through too many gyrations for this one to keep the requisite energy. People also seem afraid to make something about Elon.”

Sources familiar with the project told TheWrap, however, that HBO halted development on the project years ago, despite Vance posting the news Wednesday as if it were a recent decision.

HBO declined TheWrap’s request for comment.

HBO Max logo (Getty Images)
Read Next
HBO Max to Launch Across the UK in March 2026

That said, Vance said the IP rights for the Musk biography have been “reverted” back to the author and are up for grabs by any other network or streamer. “If there are serious offers out there to make something amazing, my mind and inbox are open,” he said.

News of the six-episode limited series was first reported in October 2020, with Channing Tatum’s Free Association attached to produce the project, while Doug Jung (“Star Trek Beyond,” “The Cloverfield Paradox,” “Mindhunter”) was attached to write the script. EPs for the project included Vance, Tatum, Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan for their Free Association banner. Musk was never attached to the project.

The description for the project was as follows: “In pursuit of his lifelong dream to make humankind a multi-planetary species, this limited series follows Elon Musk as he handpicks a team of engineers to work on a remote Pacific Island where they build, and launch, the first SpaceX rocket into orbit, spurring a new era of privately funded space exploration and culminating in the first manned Space X launch of the Falcon 9 on May 30, 2020.”

elon-musk-oval-office
Read Next
Elon Musk's SpaceX to Acquire $17 Billion in EchoStar Spectrum Licenses

Loree Seitz

Loree is a TV Reporter at TheWrap, covering TV news, ratings and reality and scripted series. Loree joined TheWrap in 2022 and has also written for MovieMaker Magazine. She has a BA in Media Studies from the University of Virginia.

Comments