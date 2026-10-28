Google’s AI Mode Won’t Say Who Won 2020 Election, but Gemini Will

Google’s AI-powered search feature sidestepped a straightforward question about who won the 2020 presidential election Wednesday, even as the company’s standalone Gemini chatbot correctly identified Joe Biden as the winner.
In separate tests conducted by TheWrap, Google’s AI Mode directed users to the National Archives and Federal Election Commission rather than naming Biden, who defeated Donald Trump by 306 Electoral College votes to 232.
Gemini, meanwhile, answered the same question directly, providing the correct electoral and popular vote totals.
The discrepancy comes just days before the 2026 midterm elections on Nov. 3, as Google promotes its efforts to help voters find reliable information through its AI products. In September, the company said it was rolling out election information tools across Search, AI Mode and Gemini, including access to official voting resources and election results. Wednesday’s tests raise questions about why those products handle the same established historical fact differently.
The reluctance to answer isn’t entirely new. WIRED reported in June 2024 that Gemini itself refused to identify the 2020 winner, part of Google’s restrictions on election-related questions at the time. TheWrap also reported last month that the Trump administration’s new AI-powered America.gov website initially acknowledged Biden’s victory before declining to answer the same question. Google has not explained whether the differing responses in Wednesday’s tests reflect separate policies for AI Mode and Gemini.
Google did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.