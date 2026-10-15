CNN Strikes Multiyear AI Content Deal With Google

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

CNN has reached a multiyear agreement with Google that will compensate the news network for expanded use of its journalism in AI products, the company announced Thursday.

The deal gives Google additional rights to CNN content for experimental AI features, though the network did not disclose financial terms, identify which Google products would use its reporting or say whether the agreement includes AI training rights.

“With this partnership we’re unlocking new pathways for audiences to access CNN’s unparalleled journalism while being compensated for the delivery and use of our unique intellectual property in connection with AI products,” Sam Felix, CNN’s senior vice president of strategic partnerships and business development, said in a statement.