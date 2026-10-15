CNN Strikes Multiyear AI Content Deal With Google

CNN has reached a multiyear agreement with Google that will compensate the news network for expanded use of its journalism in AI products, the company announced Thursday.
The deal gives Google additional rights to CNN content for experimental AI features, though the network did not disclose financial terms, identify which Google products would use its reporting or say whether the agreement includes AI training rights.
“With this partnership we’re unlocking new pathways for audiences to access CNN’s unparalleled journalism while being compensated for the delivery and use of our unique intellectual property in connection with AI products,” Sam Felix, CNN’s senior vice president of strategic partnerships and business development, said in a statement.
Google announced its News AI pilot in December 2025, with participating publishers including The Washington Post, The Guardian and Der Spiegel. Google said it was testing AI-generated article summaries and audio briefings in Google News, with attribution and links to original reporting. The summaries are intended to give readers more context before clicking through to publishers’ websites.
Google has also been expanding its agreements with news publishers. In December, the company said it had partnered with more than 3,000 publications, platforms and content providers across more than 50 countries, including deals covering expanded display rights and content delivery.
The CNN agreement comes as news publishers seek compensation from AI companies while facing declining referral traffic from search engines. Google Search pageviews to publishers fell 34% year over year, according to Chartbeat data previously reported by TheWrap.
The use of publishers’ content in AI search features has also prompted legal challenges. On Oct. 1, a federal judge dismissed Penske Media’s lawsuit challenging Google’s use of news articles in AI-generated search summaries. The dismissal was without prejudice, allowing the publisher to refile its case.
CNN further noted this new agreement aligns with its strategy of protecting its intellectual property while pursuing commercial AI partnerships. The network added that it has multiple agreements in place and remains in discussions with other companies as well.