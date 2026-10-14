Home > Media & Platforms > Journalism

CNN Boss Mark Thompson Vows to Fight Trump’s White House Press Ban ‘To the End’

“We’re never going to back down,” Thompson says after a federal judge blocks the administration’s restrictions on CNN, MS NOW and Politico

CNN CEO Mark Thompson (Christopher Smith/TheWrap)
CNN CEO Mark Thompson (Credit: Christopher Smith/TheWrap)
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

CNN chairman and editor-in-chief Mark Thompson vowed Wednesday to fight President Donald Trump’s efforts to restrict the network’s White House access “to the end,” following a federal judge’s ruling that the administration’s press ban likely violated the First Amendment.

Speaking on CNN, Thompson called Tuesday’s preliminary injunction protecting CNN, MS NOW and Politico a “really big boost.” “To me, it’s a vote of confidence in free speech and our right, not really so much for ourselves but on behalf of the public everywhere,” he said.

The ruling, issued by U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly, blocks the administration from reinstating its ban on the three outlets while their lawsuit proceeds. Kelly found that they were likely to succeed on their First Amendment and due process claims. The White House said Wednesday that it plans to appeal.

Skydance
Read Next
Here's Skydance's New Leadership Team: Mark Thompson and Bari Weiss to Separately Run CNN and CBS News

Thompson also addressed the Justice Department’s antitrust investigation into CNN, ABC, CBS, Fox News and NBC over their coordinated suspension of certain White House press pool coverage. The DOJ is examining whether the networks violated antitrust laws through a collective boycott.

“We’re going to cooperate with it, try and understand it,” Thompson said, while stressing the need to remain “ever vigilant and always prepared to fight.”

The CNN chief also recalled a 2009 dispute in which the Obama administration attempted to exclude Fox News from interviews with a Treasury official. Other networks backed Fox at the time, which Thompson cited as an example of news organizations standing together.

“We support each other because we know that this can be something which happens with governments of the left, governments of the right, governments of the center,” he said.

Thompson also warned that governments risk undermining fundamental rights when they lose patience with critical coverage.

“No matter how many court cases, investigations, court appearances, and all the expense that that entails, we will fight this one to the end,” he said.

A.J. Katz

A.J. Katz is Media Editor at TheWrap covering the business of television, print, digital and social media. He previously spent eight years at Adweek, leading coverage of the television news industry. He later served as editor-in-chief of LateNighter before joining MS NOW in audience strategy and program research.

Please wait while we verify your access…

Comments