CNN Boss Mark Thompson Vows to Fight Trump’s White House Press Ban ‘To the End’

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CNN chairman and editor-in-chief Mark Thompson vowed Wednesday to fight President Donald Trump’s efforts to restrict the network’s White House access “to the end,” following a federal judge’s ruling that the administration’s press ban likely violated the First Amendment.

Speaking on CNN, Thompson called Tuesday’s preliminary injunction protecting CNN, MS NOW and Politico a “really big boost.” “To me, it’s a vote of confidence in free speech and our right, not really so much for ourselves but on behalf of the public everywhere,” he said.

The ruling, issued by U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly, blocks the administration from reinstating its ban on the three outlets while their lawsuit proceeds. Kelly found that they were likely to succeed on their First Amendment and due process claims. The White House said Wednesday that it plans to appeal.