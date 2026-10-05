Here’s Skydance’s New Leadership Team: Mark Thompson and Bari Weiss to Separately Run CNN and CBS News, James Gunn Stays at DC

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David Ellison and his co-CEO Ynon Kreiz announced their post-merger executive leadership team on Monday across Corporate, Business and News, revealing Mark Thompson and Bari Weiss will separately run CNN and CBS News, respectively.

Meanwhile, HBO’s Casey Bloys is set to stay on as Chief Content Officer of Skydance DTC with George Cheeks as Chief Content Officer of Skydance TV, as Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein will run Skydance Motion Picture Group. James Gunn is also set to remain Co-Chairman of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran, while JB Perrette will serve as Chief Business Officer for DTC and TV.

Elsewhere, the corporate leadership side consists of: Andy Gordon, President; Dennis Cinelli, Chief Financial Officer; Makan Delrahim, Chief Legal Officer and President of Global Corporate Affairs; Dane Glasgow, Chief Product Officer; Rebecca Mall, Chief Marketing Officer; and Melissa Zukerman, Chief Communications Officer.

“I’m incredibly proud to introduce the team that will lead Skydance forward, a group that reflects the ambition behind this historic combination. Together, Paramount and Warner Bros. will form a creative-first home with the scale, imagination and technology to define entertainment for a generation,” Ellison shared in a statement. “The leaders joining me have built some of the most beloved franchises and businesses in the industry, and they share a deep respect for the creative process and a belief that great stories have the power to entertain, unite and inspire audiences around the world. Their talent, experience and ambition are exactly what this moment demands, and together we will build a next-generation global media company that leads the industry in creative excellence and innovation, and delivers for audiences, creators, partners and shareholders alike.”

“Our goals as a team are to establish Skydance as the premier Hollywood

content engine and home for the world’s leading storytellers, accelerate our integrated DTC platform with the best content, leading-edge technology and superior consumer experience, and optimize our highly profitable linear TV portfolio, reaching audiences globally across every entertainment vertical,” Kreiz added. “Together, we will: Win in storytelling by leveraging our creative capabilities, talent relationships, production prowess and expansive library of iconic IP; Build the most technologically capable media company through a modern tech platform to enhance the user experience, improve how we work and achieve operating efficiencies; and Lead in a crowded market by capitalizing on our scale, assets and global reach to compete in an evolving marketplace, drive synergies and grow our business.”

As the new Skydance Corporation, Ellison will focus on “long-term strategy, creative vision and direction, including its talent relationships, strategic partnerships, technology and capital allocation,” while Kreiz will handle “day-to-day management and integration of the combined business.” They will both be joined on the board by Gordon.

The update comes ahead of Tuesday’s expected closing of the $110 billion Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery merger. It also provides some answers regarding the futures of CBS News and CNN following conditions made in the antitrust settlement with a dozen state attorneys general.