The early reviews for Grand Theft Auto VI are in, hailing the highly-anticipated (to put it lightly) video game as a “masterpiece” that was “actually worth the wait.”

It has been 13 years since Grand Theft Auto V was released in 2013. Gamers have, in other words, been waiting a long time for the popular franchise’s latest installment. The game is expected to not only rake in billions of dollars but also have a tangible impact on the American economy and workforce.

Early economist estimates have predicted that 1.5 million people may end up missing work to play GTA VI, which means it may potentially cost the U.S. around $1 billion in productivity profits. The game, which has broken pre-sale records, has already made over $1 billion in revenue and is projected to make an additional $10 billion over the course of its lifetime.

To put that another way: Anticipation surrounding GTA VI is high. Fortunately, the reviews for the game suggest that it may actually live up to the hype.

IGN reviewer Luke Reilly scored GTA VI a 10/10, writing, “Exquisitely detailed, endlessly ripe for experimentation, and uncompromisingly engineered, Grand Theft Auto 6 is the single most impressive video game I have ever played.”

Bloomberg‘s Jason Schreier also called the game a “masterpiece” in his review. “While playing this game, I often found myself wondering how it even exists,” he wrote. “It’s hard not to be astonished by what Rockstar has done here. There’s nothing else like it.”

“Grand Theft Auto VI excels at just letting you go wherever the roads and waves may take you, be they shabby, seedy, or sensational,” PCMag critic Jordan Minor wrote in his similarly glowing review of GTA VI. “As a collection of richly drawn and intoxicatingly self-guided interactive adventures, it’s a video game I put above some far more expensive trips I’ve taken in real life.”

Reflecting on the level of hype surrounding the game, as well as the bar set by its predecessors, TheVerge‘s Andrew Webster wrote Tuesday that GTA VI “was actually worth the wait.” Furthermore, the critic called it “the new standard-bearer for open-world games,” adding, “The game is so good that the outsize hype is the least interesting thing about it.”

“I had high expectations for Grand Theft Auto 6. This much time and money being poured into one video game leads to a lot of hype. Yet GTA 6 surprised me by not just meeting those expectations, but often exceeding them,” Kotaku‘s Zack Zwiezen also wrote, remarking further, “GTA 6 is a truly remarkable game.”

Right now, GTA VI boasts an astonishing 99 score on Metacritic, based on 147 reviews by various Metacritic-approved outlets. It becomes available to play in most markets at midnight on Thursday, Nov. 19.