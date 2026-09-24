Logitech G Takes Over Venice Beach, Warsaw and Shanghai to Show Off Next Level of Gaming Tech

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As live events continue to become a driving force across every medium in entertainment, Logitech G invited gamers to take part in a global experience in Venice Beach, Warsaw and Shanghai on Wednesday to celebrate the next level of gaming technology.

The Play LA event in Southern California featured hands-on product demonstration, on-site racing simulators and panels with top talent across gaming culture, streaming, content creation, sports and esports.

“The landscape of play is evolving faster than ever. Breakthrough technology and entirely new ways to compete are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in gaming,” Logitech G general manager Robin Piispanen shared in a keynote presentation. “At Logitech G 2026, we are excited to share the latest gear and innovations from our team and our partners that empower gamers, enhance competitive performance, and drive pioneering new advancements in play.”

“With a global community of more than four billion, gaming has emerged as a primary force for entertainment, creativity and human connection,” he previously added of the event. “Breakthroughs take many forms, from securing a championship to personal self-expression. At Logitech G, we innovate to empower those moments, and Logitech G Play is where our community witnesses the future of play firsthand.”

Celebrity guests included Jason Oppenheim, Romain Bonnet, Baron Davis, Robert Horry, Anderson Silva, Jeremiah Brown and Crystal Minkoff, as well as gamers like Sketch, Agent00, Stable Ronaldo, Khan Asadi and Vanilla Mace.

Logitech G used the event to announce 15 new products, such as headsets, keyboards, microphones, mousepads and mouses. Additionally, the company matched 100% of proceeds made for a Venice Boys & Girls Club donation.