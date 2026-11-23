Meta Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang issued a statement on Sunday warning that AI superintelligence is “arriving” and urged against a “handover of society” to AI.

“Superintelligence is arriving. How humanity acts over the next year will have great consequence on what future world we live in,” Wang wrote in a lengthy X post over the weekend. “We have seen coding be nearly solved, the emergence of extremely powerful cyber capabilities, and strong agentic capabilities which have enabled the models to become general-purpose useful aides.”

“The remaining gaps for models to greatly surpass humanity in every field are no longer intelligence; they are domain-specific know-how, plumbing and experimentation. This means it is likely that AI will become the greatest contributor of progress across nearly every field, vastly outperforming the best humans,” Wang continued. “Nearly every field could be accelerated at a pace beyond what humans can understand or monitor.”

Wang wrote that humanity and the AI companies developing the technology must be “thoughtful about the future we want” as AI moves closer and closer to a level of recursive self-improvement that humans cannot keep up with.

“It is hard to imagine a world where humanity can maintain control over fully unconstrained recursive self-improvement. It is equally hard to imagine a world where humanity maintains control with superintelligence that is 1000x smarter and more capable than humans in every field,” Wang explained. “We must not only make progress in the extremely urgent areas of safety, alignment, and security, but we have to start thinking through how we progress thoughtfully.”

To be clear, much of what I said has been said by the leaders of other labs. What I *am* saying is this path is not inevitable.



I am saying leaders and leadership matter more than ever, and that’s why I’m proud of the work that Mark and I have done at Meta to put safety as a top… https://t.co/JIzSBHd1e8 — Alexandr Wang (@alexandr_wang) November 23, 2026

The 29-year-old Meta executive went on to call out a “lazy” form of thinking within the AI industry that suggests AI superintelligence is “inevitable” and the only way to address it is to figure out how to develop it safely. Wang argued that AI companies need to do far more in the development of AI superintelligence than just focus on safety protocols.

“We should not be okay with a ‘handover’ of society to AI. We should endeavor ourselves to build a technology which delivers a positive future for humanity, where all humans have greater agency and empowerment,” Wang wrote. “I strongly believe this is possible, but likely involves the whole industry taking meaningfully different actions from the ‘default path’ in front of us.”

In a separate tweet, Wang offered further clarity on his stance regarding AI superintelligence and the investments that he and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg have purportedly made into developing it safely behind the scenes.

“I’m proud of the work that Mark and I have done at Meta to put safety as a top focus of our efforts, including delaying the launch of Muse for months and being a leader on the SI Accords that all of our peers have signed onto,” Wang tweeted. “Mark has also called for all labs (including our own) to deploy the vast majority of compute towards serving people and customers rather than towards recursive self-improvement.”