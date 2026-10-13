Mia Goth Calls Out Instagram for Allowing AI Images of Her Amid Shia LaBeouf Divorce News

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Mia Goth isn’t even on Instagram, but she was still forced to file a complaint with the social media platform after an AI image of the actress went viral amid recent news of her divorce from Shia LaBeouf.

After Goth filed for irreconcilable differences last week, an Instagram account called @miagoth_ shared an image of the star wearing a shirt that read: “My Ex Is My Biggest Fan.” Despite the picture being AI-generated, a number of news outlets referenced the photo as Goth seemingly making a statement about LaBeouf — especially considering the page itself was blue check-verified.

“Mia Goth does not have ownership of, nor does she engage in social media on any platform. We have filed multiple complaints with Instagram to remove the verified fan account which continues to post counterfeit, AI images of Mia Goth,” a representative for Goth told The Verge on Tuesday. “The fact that this fan account meets Instagram’s criteria to qualify for a ‘blue check’ is disconcerting on a fundamental level. Beyond that, it is incomprehensible that Instagram evidently prioritizes the dissemination of forged and manipulated images over the protection and integrity of a public figure’s likeness.”