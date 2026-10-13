Scarlett Johansson-Produced ‘Assassins’ Competition Show Greenlit at Peacock

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A new competition murder series “Assassins” will bring more vengeance to Peacock.

The streamer has cemented itself in the competition space with “Traitors,” and this new series from B17 Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television, will expand the streamer’s reach in the genre. Scarlett Johansson, Brien Meagher and Rhett Bachner are on deck to executive produce the series.

The series is based on the popular social game where players try to secretly eliminate their assigned targets to become the last person standing. From the moment they arrive on set, each player will be assigned a target, but in the Peacock series, every hunter is also the hunted, and no one is ever safe. With shifting alliances and deception, only the most calculating player will survive to win it all, the series logline reads.