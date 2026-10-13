Scarlett Johansson-Produced ‘Assassins’ Competition Show Greenlit at Peacock

A new competition murder series “Assassins” will bring more vengeance to Peacock.
The streamer has cemented itself in the competition space with “Traitors,” and this new series from B17 Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television, will expand the streamer’s reach in the genre. Scarlett Johansson, Brien Meagher and Rhett Bachner are on deck to executive produce the series.
The series is based on the popular social game where players try to secretly eliminate their assigned targets to become the last person standing. From the moment they arrive on set, each player will be assigned a target, but in the Peacock series, every hunter is also the hunted, and no one is ever safe. With shifting alliances and deception, only the most calculating player will survive to win it all, the series logline reads.
This marks the first reality series that the movie star has produced. Johansson has previously executive produced “Fly Me to the Moon,” “Eleanor the Great” and the upcoming series adaptation “Just Cause” for Prime Video and “The Nanny Diaries” Netflix with her production company These Pictures.
Since the success of “Traitors,” several platforms have developed their own murder-themed programs. Disney’s upcoming competition series “The Mob” will feature reality stars and is hosted by Parker Posey. Netflix’s “Million Dollar Secret” premiered in 2025, and one guest must keep the secret that they are holding onto the $1 million cash fund.
Peacock’s unscripted slate also includes summer hit “Love Island USA” and the Bravo universe, including the “Real Housewives” franchises and “Summer House.”
B17 Entertainment, which is a division of Sony Pictures Television, has produced unscripted programs, including “Extracted,” “Blue Ribbon Baking Championship” and “History of Swear Words.”