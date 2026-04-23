Parker Posey Will Host a Reality Show Inspired by Mob Movies

Hulu is ready to hold its own game of celebrity mafia with upcoming competition series “The Mob,” inspired by classic mafia movies.

Emmy-nominated actress Parker Posey will lead a rather iconic inaugural cast as host, joined by contestants Willam Belli (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”), Demi Engemann (“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives”), Maria Georgas (“Bachelor” Nation), Joe Gorga (“The Real Housewives of New Jersey”), Harry Jowsey (“Too Hot to Handle,” “DWTS”), Chelsea Lazkani (“Selling Sunset”), Debi Mazar (“Younger”), Bella Palk (“Love Overboard”), Shane Parton (“Bachelor” Nation), Romeo, Bruno Tonioli (“Dancing With the Stars”) and Aida Turturro (“The Sopranos”).

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“’The Mob’ is a high-stakes reality competition series that sends a group of celebrities to a lavish Italian villa where they will shake down, hustle and whack their way to win up to $250,000 in cash prizes. Every episode, they will tackle mob movie-inspired jobs to survive,” the streamer teased on Wednesday. “But every mob family needs a don, and whoever they choose will have absolute power — deciding who makes money, who stays and who ultimately gets whacked. In a game where power demands absolute loyalty, can the don stay in control, or will the family rise up and overthrow them?”

The series comes from Primal Media and Studio Lambert, which notably also produces “The Traitors” for Peacock. Executive producers include Posey, Tim Harcourt, Jack Burgess, Niall O’Driscoll, Stephen Lambert, STV Studios David Mortimer and Adam Wood and Mat Steiner, who conceived the original format. Susan House will serve as showrunner.

Hulu shared the news as part of its 2nd annual Get Real House event on Wednesday, with which you can follow along via livestream.