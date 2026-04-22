Hulu Sends Christian College Co-Eds to Cabo in Dating Show ‘Ring by Spring Break’

Hulu will soon be sending some Christian college co-eds to Mexico as they look for love — and marriage — in “Ring by Spring Break.”

Inspired by the viral Ring by Spring TikTok trend, the order promises “a bold dating series that drops single Christian college students into a steamy spring break in Cabo, where finding ‘The One’ isn’t a dream … it’s a deadline,” per the logline. “As faith battles temptations in paradise, will they leave engaged or graduate alone?”

“Ring by Spring Break” is executive produced by Jimmy Fox and Emily Bon from Fremantle, with Sam Dean as showrunner.

Also on Wednesday morning, Disney announced that Alicia Keys will be serving as a mentor to the Top 3 in the “American Idol” Season 24 finale next month. She’ll also be performing twice on the May 11 episode on ABC.

Elsewhere, fans can expect “Love Thy Nader” to return for Season 2 on Hulu this winter, while new docuseries “Million Dollar Nannies” is set to debut on Freeform on June 17 before hitting the streamer the next day.

Keep an eye out for even more news from the Hulu/ABC/Disney shared reality TV universe with their annual “Get Real” event, streaming live later on Wednesday.