‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ to Resume Filming Season 5 After Taylor Frankie Paul Domestic Violence Investigation

“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” will resume filming Season 5 over a month after production paused amid an investigation into stars Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen following allegations of domestic violence.

However, it remains unclear who among the cast will participate when cameras pick back. In addition to Paul, the cast of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” also included Whitney Leavitt, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, Jessi Draper, Miranda McWhorter and Jen Affleck.

Additionally, no timeline was shared in regards to filming.

The update comes a week after the Salt Lake County district attorney declined to file charges against the embattled reality star. In letters sent to both the Draper and West Jordan police departments, DA Sam Gill said: “The complainant in these cases reported several incidents – some of which occurred more than three years ago. Any incidents of misdemeanor offenses which are alleged to have occurred more than two years ago are barred by the statute of limitations. Incidents which are alleged to have occurred within the statute of limitations have also been reviewed.”

“Several incidents that were submitted do not rise to the level of criminal offenses,” he added. “The remaining incidents lack sufficient evidence to support filing criminal charges where the State must be able to prove such allegations beyond a reasonable doubt. Such incidents lack specificity as to when and what actually occurred or corroboration.”

The new controversy surrounding Paul and Mortensen surfaced in March, when “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” paused filming its new season amid an alleged domestic violence incident from February involving the exes.

Paul and Mortensen, who frequently appear in the Hulu series, were involved in a domestic violence incident in Season 1 of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” which specifically documented the aftermath of the legal situation. Footage of this Season 1 incident, which occurred in 2023 and resulted in Paul’s arrest, was shared by TMZ amid production’s recent pause and showed Paul throwing several metal barstools at her then-boyfriend, as well as inadvertently hitting her daughter.

Amid the growing controversy, ABC pulled Paul’s season of “The Bachelorette” mere days before it was slated to premiere. Yet, Paul expressed gratitude for ABC’s support amid the drama, noting through a rep that she was prioritizing “her family’s safety and security.”

The rep continued at the time, “After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm.”

According to the statement, Paul “remained silent out of fear of further abuse, retaliation and public shaming,” and was “currently exploring all of her options, seeking support and preparing to own and share her story.”

Mortensen previously denied Paul’s claims that he was behind the “desperate” and “destructive campaign to harm” her, noting, ” I am focusing on our son and his safety, and hope that Taylor will do the same.”