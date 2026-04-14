Taylor Frankie Paul Domestic Violence Case: Salt Lake County DA Declines to File Charges

Embattled reality star Taylor Frankie Paul will not face charges tied to alleged domestic violence incidents that involved her ex, Dakota Mortensen, Sam Gill, the district attorney for Salt Lake County, shared Tuesday.

In letters sent to both the Draper and West Jordan police departments, the DA said: “The complainant in these cases reported several incidents – some of which occurred more than three years ago. Any incidents of misdemeanor offenses which are alleged to have occurred more than two years ago are barred by the statute of limitations. Incidents which are alleged to have occurred within the statute of limitations have also been reviewed.”

He added: “Several incidents that were submitted do not rise to the level of criminal offenses. The remaining incidents lack sufficient evidence to support filing criminal charges where the State must be able to prove such allegations beyond a reasonable doubt. Such incidents lack specificity as to when and what actually occurred or corroboration.”

Thus, Gill decided that the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office would not file any charges against Paul.

Representatives for Paul, ABC and Hulu did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

The update in Paul’s domestic violence case comes nearly a month after ABC pulled Paul’s season of “The Bachelorette” mere days before it was slated to premiere. The decision to shelve Paul’s season of “The Bachelorette” came after video surfaced online of a domestic violence incident between Mortensen and Paul for which she was arrested in 2023. Specifically, bodycam footage of her 2023 arrest played in the “Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” premiere, and Paul pleaded guilty in abeyance to an aggravated assault charge. She was then put on a three-year probation, which is set to end this August.

However, after TMZ shared a video from the “Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star’s 2023 domestic violence incident in March, which purportedly showed Paul throwing several metal barstools at her then-boyfriend Mortensen, as well as inadvertently hitting her daughter, the scandal resurfaced and caused rampant backlash for the TikTok personality.

Not to mention, the release of the video came as Paul faced other allegations of domestic violence, stemming from an alleged February incident, which led to the Season 5 production of the Hulu reality series being put on pause. Additionally, Mortensen has since been granted temporary custody over their son, with Paul getting supervised visitation, per a judge’s order.

“Taylor is very grateful for ABC’s support as she prioritizes her family’s safety and security,” a spokesperson for Paul said after her season of “The Bachelorette” was pulled. “After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm.”

“There are too many women who are suffering in silence as they survive aggressive, jealous ex-partners who refuse to let them move on with their lives,” the statement continued. “Taylor has remained silent out of fear of further abuse, retaliation, and public shaming. She is currently exploring all of her options, seeking support, and preparing to own and share her story.”