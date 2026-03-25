Utah Police Investigate Taylor Frankie Paul for 3rd Alleged Domestic Violence Incident

Utah police are investigating allegations of a third domestic violence incident involving “Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star Taylor Frankie Paul.

The investigation stems from a report from Paul’s ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, who contacted officers in the West Jordan Police Department in February alleging an instance of domestic violence on Paul’s part in 2024. No other details surrounding the incident have been revealed, but NBC News reports that officers are reviewing multiple videos connected to the incident.

Right now, police are believed to have only heard Mortensen’s account but have spoken with Paul’s attorney. Paul has been requested to either submit a written statement addressing Mortensen’s claims or appear in-person for an interview.

TheWrap has reached out to Paul’s team for comment.

The update comes just a week after ABC pulled Paul’s season of “The Bachelorette,” which was originally slated to premiere Sunday. That move came after video surfaced online of a domestic violence incident between Mortensen and Paul for which she was arrested in 2023. Bodycam footage of her 2023 arrest played in the “Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” premiere, and Paul pleaded guilty in abeyance to an aggravated assault charge.

“Taylor is very grateful for ABC’s support as she prioritizes her family’s safety and security,” a spokesperson for Paul said in a statement last week after her season of “The Bachelorette” was pulled. “After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm.”

“There are too many women who are suffering in silence as they survive aggressive, jealous ex-partners who refuse to let them move on with their lives,” they continued. “Taylor has remained silent out of fear of further abuse, retaliation, and public shaming. She is currently exploring all of her options, seeking support, and preparing to own and share her story.”

Regarding the 2024 incident, a spokesman for the West Jordan Police Department said Mortensen contacted them under the direction of the Draper Police Department due to jurisdictional reasons. Draper police, meanwhile, are working through their own investigation that was opened in late February into the alleged domestic violence between Paul and Mortensen, which includes claims from both parties.

Last Friday, Mortensen was granted temporary custody of his and Paul’s two-year-old child. At the same time, production on “Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Season 5 has reportedly been put on hold, following the new domestic violence reports related to Paul. The pause was enacted after the star’s “Secret Lives” cast mates reportedly raised their concerns about her behavior during a call with Disney executives in early March.