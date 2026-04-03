‘Mormon Wives’ Star Dakota Mortensen to Be Cut From ‘Vanderpump Villa’ Crossover Amid Domestic Violence Investigation

Dakota Mortensen’s storyline will be cut out of the upcoming season of “Vanderpump Villa” as an ongoing domestic violence investigation continues with Taylor Frankie Paul, TheWrap has learned.

“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star’s villa stay caused turmoil in the group and was depicted on Season 4 of the reality show. DadTok took a trip to “Vanderpump Villa,” causing a rift in the group, specifically stirring up feelings between Mortensen and Paul.

This news comes as a new domestic violence investigation into the exes persists. A 2023 video from a domestic violence incident between the couple surfaced, leading ABC to cancel Paul’s season of “The Bachelorette” just days before it was set to air.

Hulu paused production on Season 5 of “Mormon Wives” amid the investigation with allegations made on both sides against Mortensen and Paul. The network has not determined whether or not the couple will return to filming.

Mortensen, however, will appear on Alex Cooper and Unwell Production’s upcoming digital series “Unwell Winter Games.” The four-part series will air on YouTube Monday. Fans online criticized the “Call Her Daddy” host for platforming Mortensen amid the domestic violence investigation.

Season 3 of “Vanderpump Villa,” which features DadTok’s crossover episode, is set to debut April 16 on Hulu. Hulu has not returned TheWrap’s request for comment.

Since Season 1 of the Hulu series, Paul and Mortensen have been in an on-and-off again relationship. The pair share a 2-year-old child together.

More to come...