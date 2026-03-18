Dakota Mortensen Says He Didn’t ‘Proactively’ Expose Taylor Frankie Paul Domestic Violence Claims Ahead of ‘Bachelorette’ Premiere

Taylor Frankie Paul’s former partner Dakota Mortensen broke his silence on the domestic assault investigation into the co-parents Wednesday, denying allegations that he made the investigation public ahead of “The Bachelorette” premiere.

A representative for the reality star said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly that his No. 1 priority is protecting their nearly 2-year-old son, Ever.

It was reported Monday that “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” paused production amid an open domestic assault investigation in Utah. According to People, “allegations have been made in both directions,” and contact was made with both Paul and Mortensen on Feb. 24 and Feb. 25.

“He knew there was a possibility it could come out, but he was not going to be the one to proactively do that because he has always wanted a decent relationship with Taylor,” the statement read. “It’s been really hard to achieve that, but he wants to co-parent well.”

“He was just hoping that if he says nothing, as he usually does, it would go away. He’s never done any kind of sit-down interview about his side,” the rep continued. “He kind of just lets it all happen to him, and I think he realizes with the severity of everything now that he just can’t do that.”

This is not the couple’s first domestic violence spat. The first season of the Hulu reality series opened with body-cam footage of the night police were called for a domestic violence incident in 2023. Paul was then given misdemeanor charges of assault, criminal mischief and commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child, accused of throwing a chair at Mortensen that hit her daughter.

The upcoming “Bachelorette” star questioned her own “Mormon Wives” future on Wednesday as reports of another domestic violence incident came just days before her season’s premiere on Sunday.

“Honestly, it’s been a heavy time to see the headlines, especially during this time of ‘The Bachelorette’ being released. It’s supposed to be a really exiting time,” she told Lara Spencer on “Good Morning America.” “I’m a person that will always speak my truth and that’s what I’m known for, so when the time is right, I will be. But right now, I’m just trying to be in the present moment and focus on this.”

“The Bachelorette” premieres Sunday on ABC before streaming the next day on Hulu, while “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” just returned to the streamer for Season 4.