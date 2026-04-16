Hulu to Livestream ‘Get Real’ Reality TV Crossover Event With Host Scott Evans | Video

Hulu is getting even realer for its 2nd annual Get Real House reality TV crossover event next week with a livestream hosted by Scott Evans.

Starting at 4:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday, April 22, viewers can tune in to see their favorite Hulu/ABC/Disney realityverse stars party together while the networks reveal upcoming programming details in the process.

This year’s spring festivities will feature appearances from the stars of “American Idol,” “Bachelor in Paradise,” “The Golden Bachelor,” “Dancing With the Stars,” “The Kardashians,” “Love Thy Nader,” “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” “Vanderpump Villa” and even “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

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As seen in Thursday’s new trailer, last year’s event was also taped, with segments appearing in both “The Kardashians” and “Mormon Wives” — which means these reality television veterans will just have to outdo themselves, of course.

“With a first-of-its-kind livestream, Hulu’s Get Real House will give fans front-row access to major announcements, exclusive first looks and surprise talent moments as they happen. Viewers can also relive every moment with the full event available to stream on Hulu afterward,” the streamer teased. “From fan-favorite stars to newly announced faces, Hulu’s Get Real House brings together the most talked-about names across Hulu’s unscripted slate for a day of jaw-dropping reveals, unexpected crossovers and conversation-driving moments.”

“Get Real House Live” is produced by Embassy Row, in association with Walt Disney Television Alternative, with Michael Davies and Lauren Mandel as executive producers.

Hulu’s “Get Real House Live” goes live on Wednesday, April 22, at 4:30 p.m. PT.