‘The Traitors’ Snags 3-Season Renewal at Peacock After Emmys Domination

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Alan Cumming better get a bigger wardrobe, because “The Traitors” has been picked up for three more seasons after its wins at the 2026 Emmys.

Peacock renewed the competition series through Season 8 on Wednesday ahead of the Season 5 premiere in 2027. This is in addition to the all-civilian spinoff “The Traitors: New Blood” hitting NBC this Thursday.

Cumming is set to return as host following his third consecutive Emmy win in the category. Season 4 won seven awards in total this year, including for production design, cinematography, costumes, directing, picture editing and overall Outstanding Reality Competition Program (the most ever in a single year for the genre).

This past season also marked the show’s biggest ratings to-date, with viewership up +72% over Season 3. Season 4 garnered 8.1 billion minutes viewed, per Peacock and Nielsen numbers, making it the No. 2 streaming original reality series of 2026, just behind “Love Island USA,” also on the streamer.

“‘The Traitors’ is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. A distinguished roster of famous faces, notable figures, top competitors and reality icons play the ultimate murder mystery game,” per the logline. “At an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, players work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a substantial prize fund. Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor (or Traitors) makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.”

The series debuted in January 2023, based on the Dutch original “De Verraders.”

The first four seasons of “The Traitors” are available to stream on Peacock, with Season 5 to premiere in early 2027.