‘The Traitors: New Blood’: Meet the All-Civilian Cast Ahead of September NBC Debut

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“The Traitors” castle will open its doors to an all-civilian cast when the reality competition series debuts on NBC this fall.

Instead of reality stars, celebrities and British royalty, “The Traitors: New Blood” will see 22 civilians — hand-selected from over 80,000 hopeful applicants —playing the treacherous game in the Scottish highlands for the chance to win a prize fund worth up to $250,000.

Emmy-winning host Alan Cumming will guide the mix of faithfuls and traitors when “The Traitors: New Blood” hits NBC on Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The show will stream the next day on Peacock.

Meet the 22 civilians competing in “The Traitors: New Blood” below.