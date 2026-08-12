‘The Traitors: New Blood’: Meet the All-Civilian Cast Ahead of September NBC Debut

“The Traitors” castle will open its doors to an all-civilian cast when the reality competition series debuts on NBC this fall.
Instead of reality stars, celebrities and British royalty, “The Traitors: New Blood” will see 22 civilians — hand-selected from over 80,000 hopeful applicants —playing the treacherous game in the Scottish highlands for the chance to win a prize fund worth up to $250,000.
Emmy-winning host Alan Cumming will guide the mix of faithfuls and traitors when “The Traitors: New Blood” hits NBC on Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The show will stream the next day on Peacock.
Meet the 22 civilians competing in “The Traitors: New Blood” below.
Abbey Benjamin
Hometown: Mangham, LA
Occupation:Nurse
Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to be Smiling 24/7
Abby Lee
Hometown: Saint Paul, MN
Occupation: Astrophysicist
Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to Actually Read One of the Books in the Castle Library
Arisa Thomas
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
Occupation: Dog Groomer
Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to Overpack
Ben McDonnell
Hometown: Granbury, TX
Occupation: Barrel Racer
Self-Declared Superlative: The Social Butterfly
Clyde Moser
Hometown: Charleston, SC
Occupation: Teacher
Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to Make a Dramatic Entrance
Jay Vinnedge
Hometown: Oklahoma City, OK
Occupation: Physician
Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to Organize a Flashmob
Joe Vanella
Hometown: Wantagh, NY
Occupation: Funeral Director
Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to be the Loudest Person in the Room
Katie Fites
Hometown: Jacksonville, FL
Occupation: Marketing Manager
Self-Declared Superlative: Tiniest But Mightiest
Kim Daily
Hometown: Houston, TX
Occupation: Lawyer
Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to Break Out in Song or Dance
Kriste Lewis
Hometown: Hattiesburg, MS
Occupation: Realtor
Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to Have Treats for Lala Hidden in Her Coat Pocket
Logan Smith
Hometown: Gatlinburg, TN
Occupation: Realtor
Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to Sell You Something
Madeline Kostopulos
Hometown: San Diego, CA
Occupation: Construction Manager
Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to Make Too Many Jokes
Mark Zgoda
Hometown: Phillipsburg, NJ
Occupation: Personal Trainer
Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to Forget They Are on a TV Show
Michael Foote
Hometown: New York, NY
Occupation: Lawyer
Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to Stand on Business
Morgan Cook
Hometown: Midland, MI
Occupation: Content Creator
Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to Get Lost in the Castle
Niyyah Hayes
Hometown: Indianapolis, IN
Occupation: Therapist
Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to Say What Everyone’s Thinking
Shane Beatty
Hometown: Staten Island, NY
Occupation: Ironworker
Self-Declared Superlative: Tallest in the Castle
Sherry Kuehl
Hometown: Leawood, KS
Occupation: Writer
Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to Make You a Character in My Next Book
Tomica Adams
Hometown: Boston, MA
Occupation: Pilot
Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to Cry When Laughing
Victor Vollbrechthausen
Hometown: New York, NY
Occupation: Business Executive
Self-Declared Superlative: Biggest Flirt
Wyatt Gillespie
Hometown: Ligonier, PA
Occupation: Designer
Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to Laugh in Serious Moments
Xavier Scruggs
Hometown: Wesley Chapel, FL
Occupation: MLB Analyst
Self-Declared Superlative: Most Infectious Smile