Home > Creative Content > TV Shows

‘The Traitors: New Blood’: Meet the All-Civilian Cast Ahead of September NBC Debut

Emmy-winning host Alan Cumming will guide the 22 players selected from over 80,000 applicants

Traitors
Rob Rausch, Mark Ballas, and Tara Lipinski in "The Traitors" (Credit: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

“The Traitors” castle will open its doors to an all-civilian cast when the reality competition series debuts on NBC this fall.

Instead of reality stars, celebrities and British royalty, “The Traitors: New Blood” will see 22 civilians — hand-selected from over 80,000 hopeful applicants —playing the treacherous game in the Scottish highlands for the chance to win a prize fund worth up to $250,000.

Emmy-winning host Alan Cumming will guide the mix of faithfuls and traitors when “The Traitors: New Blood” hits NBC on Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The show will stream the next day on Peacock.

Meet the 22 civilians competing in “The Traitors: New Blood” below.

The-Traitors
NBC

Abbey Benjamin

Hometown: Mangham, LA 

Occupation:Nurse

Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to be Smiling 24/7

Abby Lee

Hometown: Saint Paul, MN 

Occupation: Astrophysicist

Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to Actually Read One of the Books in the Castle Library

Arisa Thomas

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA 

Occupation: Dog Groomer

Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to Overpack

Ben McDonnell 

Hometown: Granbury, TX  

Occupation: Barrel Racer

Self-Declared Superlative: The Social Butterfly

Clyde Moser

Hometown: Charleston, SC 

Occupation: Teacher

Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to Make a Dramatic Entrance

Jay Vinnedge

Hometown: Oklahoma City, OK 

Occupation: Physician

Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to Organize a Flashmob

Joe Vanella

Hometown: Wantagh, NY 

Occupation: Funeral Director

Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to be the Loudest Person in the Room

Katie Fites

Hometown: Jacksonville, FL 

Occupation: Marketing Manager

Self-Declared Superlative: Tiniest But Mightiest

Kim Daily

Hometown: Houston, TX 

Occupation: Lawyer

Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to Break Out in Song or Dance

Kriste Lewis

Hometown: Hattiesburg, MS 

Occupation: Realtor

Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to Have Treats for Lala Hidden in Her Coat Pocket

Logan Smith 

Hometown: Gatlinburg, TN 

Occupation: Realtor

Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to Sell You Something

Madeline Kostopulos

Hometown: San Diego, CA 

Occupation: Construction Manager

Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to Make Too Many Jokes

Mark Zgoda

Hometown: Phillipsburg, NJ 

Occupation: Personal Trainer

Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to Forget They Are on a TV Show

Michael Foote

Hometown: New York, NY

Occupation: Lawyer

Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to Stand on Business

Morgan Cook 

Hometown: Midland, MI 

Occupation: Content Creator

Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to Get Lost in the Castle

Niyyah Hayes

Hometown: Indianapolis, IN 

Occupation: Therapist

Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to Say What Everyone’s Thinking

Shane Beatty

Hometown: Staten Island, NY 

Occupation: Ironworker

Self-Declared Superlative: Tallest in the Castle

Sherry Kuehl

Hometown: Leawood, KS 

Occupation: Writer

Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to Make You a Character in My Next Book

Tomica Adams

Hometown: Boston, MA

Occupation: Pilot

Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to Cry When Laughing

Victor Vollbrechthausen

Hometown: New York, NY 

Occupation: Business Executive

Self-Declared Superlative: Biggest Flirt

Wyatt Gillespie

Hometown: Ligonier, PA 

Occupation: Designer

Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to Laugh in Serious Moments

Xavier Scruggs

Hometown: Wesley Chapel, FL 

Occupation: MLB Analyst

Self-Declared Superlative: Most Infectious Smile

Line-of-Fire
Read Next
'The Traitors' Civilian Season and Peter Krause-Led Crime Drama Anchor NBC Fall 2026 Lineup

Loree Seitz

Loree is a TV Reporter at TheWrap, covering TV news, ratings and reality and scripted series. Loree joined TheWrap in 2022 and has also written for MovieMaker Magazine. She has a BA in Media Studies from the University of Virginia.

Please wait while we verify your access…

Comments