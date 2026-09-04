‘The Traitors’ Stars Rob Rausch and Maura Higgins to Host Peacock Competition Series ‘Get Me Out of Here’

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“The Traitors” stars Rob Rausch and Maura Higgins have been tapped to co-host new competition series “Get Me Out of Here” at Peacock hailing from the producers of “Love Island USA.”

Adapted from global format, “I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!” the new series, which is slated to debut in 2027, will pair up celebrities with a non-famous friend or family member in the ultimate test of friendship in a dense jungle.

The duos will be stripped of every luxury as they face physical and psychological challenges in hopes to avoid elimination and increase their chances at earning the $100,000 grand prize.

“But here, the celebrities don’t call the shots – instead, they must partner up, taking the lead or deferring to their bestie, all while the treacherous environment takes its toll,” the official logline reads. “Relying on each other like never before, teams must navigate everything the jungle throws their way as their grit, stamina and resilience are pushed to the limit. With their bonds under pressure, the jungle will reveal which celebs can adapt to life without the VIP treatment, and which BFFs can handle being stuck in the jungle with a star.”

Produced by ITV America, “Get Me Out of Here” is executive produced by David George, David Eilenberg and Jordana Hochman. The series is based on the international format created by Lifted Entertainment and distributed by ITV Studios.

The series adds to Peacock’s growing reality slate, which includes mega hits “The Traitors” and “Love Island USA,” which have both seen season-over-season ratings growth. “Get Me Out of Here” also embraces the celebrity casting that made “The Traitors” Season 2 take off.

Rausch and Higgins both got their start on “Love Island,” with Rausch breaking out from “Love Island USA” Season 6 while Higgins started as an islander on “Love Island U.K.” before shifting to host both “Love Island USA: Aftersun” and “Love Island Games: Aftersun.”

But the duo is best known for starring on “The Traitors” Season 4, where they formed a strong bond that came to a head in the finale when Rausch revealed he was a traitor, shocking Higgins as he took the grand prize while Higgins was left as a runner-up. Rausch made that betrayal up to Higgins by buying her a Birkin bag with his winnings.

Higgins appear on another reality series fall, this time outside of NBCUniversal, as she joins ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” where she’ll be paired with fellow “Traitors” alum Mark Ballas.