‘The Traitors’ Dominates Critics Choice Real TV Awards

“The Traitors” dominated the Critics Choice Real TV Awards, winning in the Best Competition Series category and also sweeping the four individual award categories.

In wins that were announced on Wednesday, the Peacock series won for Best Cast in an Unscripted Series, and also picked up awards for its cast as well as for host Alan Cumming (Best Show Host), winning contestant Rob Rausch (Male Star of the Year) and contestant Lisa Rinna (Female Star of the Year).

It was Cumming’s third consecutive win from the Critics Choice Association, and the third straight win in the competition-series category for “The Traitors.” That gives the show, which is moving to parent network NBC this year, the most solo wins in the eight years of the Real TV Awards. “RuPaul’s Drag Race” was a winner in the first four years of the awards, but it tied for the top spot in two of those years, once with “The Great British Baking Show” and once with “Top Chef.”

The only other program to win more than one award this year was “Love on the Spectrum,” which won for Best Unstructured Series and for Best Relationship Show for the second year in a row.

Other winners included “Dancing With the Stars,” “Couples Therapy,” “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” “The Great British Baking Show,” “Top Chef,” “Tucci in Italy,” “Shark Tank” and “Jeopardy!”

In nonfiction TV categories, the winners included the documentary series “Mr. Scorsese” and ESPN’s “30 for 30.”

Winners were chosen by members of the Critics Choice Association, which is made up of more than 600 media critics and entertainment journalists.

Here is the complete list of winners:

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

Finding Mr. Christmas (Hallmark Channel)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

Squid Game: The Challenge (Netflix)

Survivor 50 (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

**The Traitors (Peacock)

BEST COMPETITION SERIES: TALENT/VARIETY

America’s Got Talent (NBC)

American Idol (ABC)

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans (Shudder)

**Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

KPOPPED (Apple TV)

The Voice (NBC)

BEST UNSTRUCTURED SERIES

Below Deck Down Under (Bravo)

Deadliest Catch (Discovery Channel)

**Love on the Spectrum (Netflix)

Neighbors (HBO Max)

The Real Housewives of Rhode Island (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo)

BEST STRUCTURED SERIES

Age of Attraction (Netflix)

**Couples Therapy (Paramount+ Premium) (TIE)

**Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives (Food Network) (TIE)

It’s Florida, Man (HBO Max)

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

BEST CULINARY SHOW

America’s Culinary Cup (CBS)

Be My Guest with Ina Garten (Food Network)

**The Great British Baking Show (Netflix) (TIE)

Magnolia Table: At the Farm (Magnolia Network)

**Top Chef (Bravo) (TIE)

Tucci in Italy (National Geographic)

BEST GAME SHOW

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)

The Floor (Fox)

**Jeopardy! (Syndicated)

Match Game (ABC)

The Wall (NBC)

Wheel of Fortune (Syndicated)

BEST TRAVEL/ADVENTURE SHOW

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Expedition Unknown (Discovery Channel)

The Reluctant Traveler (Apple TV)

Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross (Roku Channel)

Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)

**Tucci In Italy (National Geographic)

BEST BUSINESS SHOW

Bar Rescue (Paramount Network)

The Fixer (Fox)

On Brand with Jimmy Fallon (NBC)

Maxxed Out (OWN)

**Shark Tank (ABC)

BEST ANIMAL/NATURE SHOW

Born to be Wild (Apple TV)

Kingdom (BBC America)

Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age (Apple TV)

**Secrets of the Bees (National Geographic)

Underdogs (National Geographic)

The Wild Ones (Apple TV)

BEST CRIME/JUSTICE SHOW

The Curious Case of… (Investigation Discovery)

Equal Justice with Judge Eboni K. Williams (Syndicated)

Naming the Dead (National Geographic)

Surviving Mormonism with Heather Gay (Bravo)

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic)

**Trust Me: The False Prophet (Netflix)

BEST SPORTS SHOW

**30 for 30 (ESPN)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Netflix)

Hard Knocks (HBO Max)

Quarterback (Netflix)

Untold (Netflix)

Welcome to Wrexham (FX/Hulu)

BEST SPORTS SHOW: TALK/ANALYSIS

The Dan Patrick Show (Peacock)

Good Sports with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson (Prime Video)

**Inside the NBA (ESPN/ABC)

Pardon the Interruption (ESPN)

The Pat McAfee Show (ESPN)

The Rich Eisen Show (Disney+/ESPN+)

BEST RELATIONSHIP SHOW

Age of Attraction (Netflix)

Couples Therapy (Paramount+ Premium)

Farmer Wants a Wife (Fox)

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

**Love on the Spectrum (Netflix)

Neighbors (HBO Max)

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW: HOME/GARDEN

Bargain Block (HGTV)

Castle Impossible (HGTV)

Home Town (HGTV)

The Last Wright: Building the Final Home Design of America’s Greatest Architect (Magnolia Network)

That Thrifting Show with Lara Spencer (Freeform)

**Ugliest House in America (HGTV)

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW: FASHION/BEAUTY

Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind (E!)

Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out (Lifetime)

Project Runway (Freeform)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

**RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

Boy Band Confidential (Investigation Discovery)

Death in Apartment 603: What Happened to Ellen Greenberg? (Hulu)

**Mr. Scorsese (Apple TV)

Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model (Netflix)

Sean Combs: The Reckoning (Netflix)

Trust Me: The False Prophet (Netflix)

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN AN UNSCRIPTED SERIES

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

Finding Mr. Christmas (Hallmark Channel)

House of Villains (Peacock)

The Real Housewives of Rhode Island (Bravo)

Summer House (Bravo)

**The Traitors (Peacock)

BEST SHOW HOST

Jonathan Bennett – Finding Mr. Christmas (Hallmark Channel)

**Alan Cumming – The Traitors (Peacock)

Kristen Kish – Top Chef (Bravo)

Padma Lakshmi – America’s Culinary Cup (CBS)

Joel McHale – House of Villains (Peacock)

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

MALE STAR OF THE YEAR

Alan Cumming – The Traitors (Peacock)

Chris Hemsworth – Limitless: Live Better Now (National Geographic)

Robert Irwin – Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

**Rob Rausch – The Traitors (Peacock)

Ryan Seacrest – American Idol (ABC) and Wheel of Fortune (Syndicated)

Stanley Tucci – Tucci in Italy (National Geographic)

FEMALE STAR OF THE YEAR

Heather Gay – The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo) and Surviving Mormonism with Heather Gay (Bravo)

Whitney Leavitt – Dancing with the Stars (ABC) and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (Hulu)

Dr. Sandra Lee – Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out (Lifetime)

Ciara Miller – Summer House (Bravo)

Tiffany “New York” Pollard – House of Villains (Peacock)

**Lisa Rinna – The Traitors (Peacock)