‘The Traitors’ Season 4: Eliminated Contestants Were Shocked by Traitors’ Identities | Video

Rob Rausch, Candiace Dillard Bassett and Lisa Rinna are doing quite well as the cloak-wearing murderers on Season 4 of “The Traitors.” Case in point: Not a single eliminated player correctly guessed their identities on their way out of Alan Cumming’s castle.

Ahead of Thursday’s episode, Peacock released two new segments, “Revealed: After the Round Table” and “Revealed: After Life,” where murdered and banished contestants weighed in on the game and learned the truth about the traitors.

Failed faithfuls Tiffany Mitchell and Michael Rapaport were both feeling confident after being banished in Episode 4 and 5, respectively. While Tiffany guessed that Ron Funches, Yam Yam Arocho and Michael Rapaport were the Season 4 traitors, Michael, who was eliminated shortly after her, said in his own confessional that he was sure that it was Colton Underwood, Ron Funches and Dorinda Medley.

Tiffany and Michael were then shocked to learn that they were totally off base with their guesses.

“Get the f–k out of here,” Tiffany declared after she discovered that “Love Island” alum Rob was one of the traitors. “He has everything that makes up a traitor.”

Per Michael, Rob made sense given the reality star had been “too quiet” throughout the game.

After Tiffany discovered that both Lisa and Candiace were both traitors too, she hilariously quipped, “I don’t know nothing about this game.” Meanwhile, Michael praised the former “Real Housewives” stars for their work in Season 4, noting that they were “kicking ass.” Watch the segment below.

In “Revealed: After Life,” Monét X Change and Caroline Stanbury were equally surprised by the traitors’ identities, especially given their close bonds with Lisa and Candiace.

After being murdered in Episode 5, Monét X Change was told that Rob, Candiace and Lisa were all responsible for their demise. “I am shattered. I am torn. I am broken. I am inconsolable,” the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum noted.

Similarly, Caroline predicted that none of the other faithfuls were going to figure the trio out, adding, “It was just so unexpected.”

Watch their candid reactions above.

New episodes of “The Traitors” arrive Thursdays on Peacock.