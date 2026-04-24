Jimmy Fallon Apologizes to the ‘Survivor’ Contestant He Pretty Much Got Eliminated | Video

“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon reconciled with “Survivor” Season 50 castaway Christian Hubicki on Thursday night, a day after the CBS contestant was forced to vote himself off the reality competition series due to a Fallon-created twist.

On Wednesday’s “Survivor” episode, Hubicki was forced to tackle a challenge concocted by the comedian. If the “David vs. Goliath” alum had won the challenge, he would have been granted the ability to secretly cast an extra vote in that night’s Tribal Council. Unfortunately, he failed the challenge and thus was forced, per Fallon’s rules, to vote himself off the show.

As Hubicki sat next to Fallon Thursday night on the NBC set, the duo rolled a clip of the former’s “Survivor” elimination, in which he looked directly to camera and told the “Saturday Night Live” alum that he looked forward to an apology one day. This week, he got it.

“Now that we’re both in the same place, all I have to say is, Christian, I am so sorry. I am so sorry about this,” Fallon told Hubicki. “It wasn’t supposed to be like this! It wasn’t supposed to be you. And I felt so bad, because I love you.”

“Technically, you made history last night,” Fallon added. “No one’s ever voted for themselves in 50 seasons of ‘Survivor.‘ What does it feel like writing your own name down?” In response, Hubicki told Fallon, “It’s a surreal experience. You go there to, you know, theoretically vote other people off the island, and I’m like, ‘What am I doing here?’”

Hubicki told Fallon he decided to get his revenge on the “Tonight Show” host during his Tribal Council elimination by doing a five-minute roast straight to camera with jokes about his “distaste” for Fallon’s challenge. Fallon revealed that “Survivor” host and executive producer Jeff Probst actually called him while the show’s team was editing the episode and told him about that roast.

“I go, ‘Leave it all in. You have to. Give the guy something,’” Fallon recalled.

Turning to address Hubicki directly, the “Tonight Show” host added, “Honestly, I gotta say, you are one of the best players to ever play ‘Survivor,’ and I love you. And you’re a young man, which means that you could always come back if they decide to ask you back, and I think you should come back. And I just think that you’re fantastic, and I really want to say I’m sorry again.”

“Hey, apology accepted,” Hubicki replied, shaking Fallon’s hand and seemingly ending their beef (for now).

No word on if Billie Eilish has similarly apologized to Genevieve Mushaluk…