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OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said Wednesday he doesn’t know whether rival Anthropic’s approach to developing artificial intelligence is safe, warning that the industry’s race to build increasingly powerful models needs greater caution ahead of Anthropic’s expected Wall Street debut Thursday.

“I don’t know, and I think they also don’t really know what we’re doing,” Altman said when asked directly about Anthropic’s safety practices during an appearance alongside OpenAI President Greg Brockman at The New York Times’ DealBook Summit in New York. “The race dynamic in the fog of war, I think, is a bad thing. I think this is a time where more caution, not less caution, is warranted.”