TikTok’s Global Live Fest Taps Keke Palmer for Host, Demi Lovato as Headline Performer

Tiktok’s third annual Global Live Fest has locked down its host and headline performer.

Keke Palmer will handle hosting duties for the festival while Demi Lovato will be the event’s headline performer. The third Global Live Fest takes place on Feb. 12 in Las Vegas, Nevada and is the crescendo of a number of events in the U.S. and internationally that celebrates connection between TikTok live creators and their fans. Lovato is set to wrap the festival performing songs from her new “It’s Not That Deep” album alongside iconic hits.

“I’ve been having so much fun on TikTok this era, so I knew performing at Live Fest would be a special moment ahead of my tour this spring,” Lovato said about the event. “I can’t wait to show all the fans of live music a taste of what we have in store!”

Lovato won’t be the only performer at the event. TikTok Live Creators will also put on performances throughout the fest. They include Angy, Cece Caramel, Charles Humphrey, Damoyee, DJ Inspire, Jaehyuk, Kenkenpa, Kira Lise, Mamila, Mr. Piano, Takya and Zac Clejan aka The Trap Violinist.

The Global Live Fest celebrates the app’s live creators from across interests and hobbies from music to gaming and more. The event puts a spotlight on those creators and celebrates their impact on viewers.

“TikTok Live is redefining the way creators and audiences connect in real-time, transforming individual journeys into shared global experiences powered by community,” Shen Gao, Live Operations, Americas head at TikTok, said. “Live Fest celebrates the momentum, dedication and growth of creators across several categories, spotlighting their unique stories alongside the audiences that empower them to bring their journey to center stage.”

Fittingly, TikTok’s Global Live Fest will also be streaming on TikTok Live on Feb. 12 starting at 5:30 p.m. PT.