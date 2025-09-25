‘Spaceballs 2’ Cast Set With Rick Moranis, Josh Gad, Keke Palmer and More

Rick Moranis, Josh Gad, Keke Palmer, Lewis Pullman, Anthony Carrigan, George Wyner, Daphne Zuniga and Bill Pullman are set to star in the new Amazon MGM Studios “Spaceballs” film, alongside previously announced star Mel Brooks, the company announced on Thursday.

Moranis, Zuniga, Bill Pullman, Brooks and Wyner will reprise their iconic roles in the long-awaited sequel to the 1987 MGM sci-fi parody, while Gad, Palmer, Lewis Pullman and Carrigan will take on brand-new characters whose identities are being kept tightly under wraps. Production is now underway on the follow-up, which will hyperspace into theaters in 2027.

Josh Greenbaum is directing “Spaceballs 2” from a script by Benji Samit, Dan Hernandez and Josh Gad.

Producers include Mel Brooks, Josh Gad, Josh Greenbaum and Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer and Jeb Brody. Kevin Salter, Adam Merims, Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez will executive produce.

While the title, plot details and the rest of cast are being kept secret, the film has been described as “A Non-Prequel Non-Reboot Sequel Part Two but With Reboot Elements Franchise Expansion Film.”

