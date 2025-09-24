Row K Acquires ‘Cliffhanger’ Reboot in 8-Figure Deal

In a highly competitive situation resulting in an eight-figure deal, Row K Entertainment (“Row K”) has acquired U.S. distribution rights to “Cliffhanger,” a reimagining of the 1993 classic directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (“Carry On”) and written by Ana Lily Amirpour, Sasha Penn, Mark Bianculli, and Melanie Toast, the company announced on Wednesday.

This latest version of the live-action thriller stars Pierce Brosnan (“The Thomas Crown Affair,“ “GoldenEye,” “Black Adam”) and Lily James (“Relay,” “Pam & Tommy,” “Baby Driver”).

The film is currently in post-production and is slated for a 3,000 screen wide theatrical release in 2026.

“Cliffhanger” follows a seasoned mountaineer, Ray Cooper (Brosnan), who operates a luxury chalet in the Dolomites with his daughter, Sydney. During a weekend trip with a billionaire’s son, they are targeted by a gang of kidnappers. Ray’s daughter Naomi (James), still haunted by a past climbing accident, witnesses the attack and escapes. To save her family, she must confront her fears and fight for survival.

“’Cliffhanger’ is an exciting addition to Row K’s growing slate and a clear example of the kind of event-level films we are bringing to the marketplace,” MCT Principals and Row K Co-Chairman Christopher Woodrow and Raj Singh said in a statement. “We are building a pipeline of star-driven titles made for the big screen, and Cliffhanger checks every box. Our third acquisition underscores the momentum we’re generating, and the type of ambitious, audience-forward distribution model Row K was designed to deliver.”

“What drew me to Jaume Collet-Serra’s ‘Cliffhanger’ is how it blends the adrenaline and scale of a classic action movie with a fresh, modern twist – exactly the experience that younger audiences are showing up for,” Row K President Megan Colligan added. “The original Cliffhanger was celebrated for its mountain cinematography, and this reimagining honors that legacy with sweeping backdrops across Europe – the result is a stunning production built for theaters.”

Producers include Lars Sylvest of Thank You Pictures, Joe Neurauter of Supernix, Thorsten Schumacher of Rocket Science, and Neal Moritz and Toby Jaffe.

Row K is a new independent distributor launched by Media Capital Technologies at TIFF this year and the acquisition marks the comapny’s third deal out of TIFF since its launch this August, following Gus Van Sant’s “Dead Man’s Wire” starring Bill Skarsgård, Dacre Montgomery, Cary Elwes, Myha’la, Colman Domingo, and Al Pacino; and Tom Dean and Mac Eldridge’s “Charlie Harper” starring Nick Robinson and Emilia Jones.

The acquisition was negotiated on behalf of the filmmakers by CAA Media Finance, which is representing domestic rights. Rocket Science is handling international sales.

CAA Media Finance, which helped ideate Row K, serves as an advisory partner to the company. This news comes on the heels of the comapny’s announcement of three key leadership roles with Mo Rhim as Chief Revenue Officer, Ben Carlson as Chief Marketing Officer and Steve Garrett as Head of Distribution and Acquisitions.

Deadline first reported the news.