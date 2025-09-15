‘Charlie Harper’ Acquired by Row K Entertainment Out of TIFF

Row K Entertainment has acquired the U.S. rights to co-directors Tom Dean and Mac Eldridge’s drama “Charlie Harper,” which premiered at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival.

The film follows two young adults, Charlie and Harper, who fall in love while navigating their early 20s, discovering themselves both as individuals and as a couple. Nick Robinson and “CODA” star Emilia Jones play the couple.

Producers include Wyck Godfrey, Isaac Klausner, Laura Quicksilver, Patrick Wachsberger, Ashley Stern and Mallory Edens. Executive producers include Wesley R. Edens, Pascal Breton, Lionel Uzan, Marty Bowen and Ashley Farrell.

Row K is a new independent distributor launched by Media Capital Technologies at TIFF this year. Along with “Charlie Harper,” the studio also acquired Gus Van Sant’s “Dead Man’s Wire” at the festival this year.

“Tom and Mac have crafted a captivating feature with ‘Charlie Harper,’ brought to life by powerful performances from Nick Robinson and Emilia Jones,” said MCT principals and Row K co-chairman Christopher Woodrow and Raj Singh. “On the heels of our first acquisition out of TIFF, this second pickup reflects the momentum we’re building at Row K and our commitment to bringing daring, filmmaker-driven stories to audiences. We’re especially excited to be championing a film that captures the exhilaration of early adulthood in a way that is both timeless and deeply resonant.”

“I am delighted to partner with Row K to introduce ‘Charlie Harper’ to U.S. audiences. Christopher, Raj and Megan share my passion for exceptional storytelling and I am confident that Charlie and Harper are in the right hands with the Row K team,” said Patrick Wachsberger, CEO of 193, a Legendary company.

“Row K’s commitment to distributing exceptional storytelling to wide audiences makes them the perfect home for this film,” said producer Mallory Edens, founder of Little Ray Media. “At its core, ‘Charlie Harper’ is about love, heartbreak and the bittersweet process of becoming who you are — themes that feel both timeless and universal. We’re thrilled to have found incredible partners in Row K to bring this story to audiences everywhere.”

The acquisition was negotiated on behalf of the filmmakers by UTA Independent Film Group, Picture Perfect Federation and Little Ray Media. ​​UTA Independent Film Group represented the United States with Picture Perfect Federation representing the worldwide rights for the film. Andrew Kramer of Willkie Farr & Gallagher represented Row K on the transaction.

Dean is represented by UTA, Circle Management and Production and Behr Abramson Levy Johnson.