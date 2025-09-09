Gus Van Sant’s ‘Dead Man’s Wire’ Picked Up by Row K Entertainment After TIFF Premiere

Row K Entertainment has acquired U.S. and Canadian distribution rights to Gus Van Sant’s new film “Dead Man’s Wire.” This is one of the first major acquisitions out of this year’s Toronto International Film Festival and is the inaugural release title for Row K, which launched last month.

“Dead Man’s Wire,” which stars Bill Skarsgård, Dacre Montgomery, Cary Elwes, Myha’la, Colman Domingo and Al Pacino, is described as “the fascinating true story of the 1977 kidnapping that made aspiring Indianapolis entrepreneur Tony Kiritsis an eccentric outlaw folk hero.”

When the film, Van Sant’s first feature since 2018’s “Don’t Worry, You Won’t Get Far on Foot,” premiered at the Venice International Film Festival, it received a 13.5-minute standing ovation.

Row K is a new U.S. theatrical distribution company from Media Capital Technologies (MCT). According to the official release, the company was “built to meet the growing demands of the modern distribution marketplace, the company focuses on wide release, star-driven, and prestige filmmaker-driven movies with global appeal. Row K takes its name from the seat often considered the best view in the theater, underscoring the company’s commitment to elevating the cinematic experience.” CAA Media Finance, which helped ideate Row K, serves as an advisory partner to the company.

“When we launched Row K less than a month ago we knew the type of movies, and even more importantly, filmmakers, that we wanted to align ourselves with, which is why we could not be more energized to work alongside Gus Van Sant and the cast of ‘Dead Man’s Wire’ to bring this story to audiences across the United States and Canada,” said MCT principals and Row K co-chairman Christopher Woodrow and Raj Singh, in an official statement. “As evidenced by the reactions out of Venice and now TIFF, Dead Man’s Wire is an incredibly captivating film and a statement to the kind of ambitious, artist-driven cinema we are committed to championing.”

“Gus Van Sant has crafted yet another masterful work that audiences are already embracing around the world,” said Row K President Megan Colligan in an official statement. “As we introduce and scale Row K, we’re proud that our very first release is ‘Dead Man’s Wire.’ It’s an ambitious, artist-driven film that reflects the kind of bold cinema we intend to bring to audiences.”

The acquisition was negotiated on behalf of the filmmakers by Cassian Elwes of Elevated Films and Paula Paizes and Sam Pressman of Pressman Film. WME Independent represents the worldwide rights for the film.