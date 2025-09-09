Emily Blunt Tag Teams 2nd ‘The Smashing Machine’ Trailer With Dwayne Johnson

Benny Safdie’s A24 biopic about UFC legend Mark Kerr hits theaters on Oct. 3

JD Knapp
The Smashing Machine
Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson in "The Smashing Machine" (A24)

A24’s upcoming sports biopic “The Smashing Machine” may be about Dwayne Johnson’s titular take on UFC legend Mark Kerr, but the new trailer out Tuesday shines a spotlight on Emily Blunt.

The actress portrays Kerr’s real-life romantic interest Dawn in writer/director Benny Safdie’s drama. Tuesday’s second teaser features plenty of scenes with Blunt, a slight departure from the original trailer in April that was much more focused on The Rock.

In his positive review of the period piece, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival, TheWrap’s Steve Pond said it is “one of the gentlest movies you’ll see about fighting.”

“In some ways, Safdie’s approach seems casual and grounded rather than pumped up, though it’s also raw both physically and emotionally,” he wrote. “Even when Kerr is at his smiliest and friendliest, his outward calm isn’t soothing because Johnson shows just enough of the rage and pain underneath it.”

Safdie and Johnson produce, alongside Eli Bush, David Koplan and Seven Bucks Productions’ Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia.

“Dwayne and Benny are singular talents, and their shared vision for Mark’s inspiring story is electrifying,” A24’s Noah Sacco said when the film was first announced. “We are deeply honored to have their trust as collaborators in bringing this incredibly special project to life.”

“The Smashing Machine” hits theaters on Oct. 3.

