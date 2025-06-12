Mel Brooks to Return as Yogurt in New ‘Spaceballs’ Film at Amazon MGM Studios

Mel Brooks is set to reprise his role as ‘Yogurt’ in a new “Spaceballs” film, Amazon MGM Studios announced on Thursday.

The sequel to the 1987 MGM cult classic will be released in theaters in 2027.

Josh Greenbaum is directing the film from a script by Benji Samit, Dan Hernandez, and Josh Gad. Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Released in 1987, “Spaceballs” had a decent run at the box office with $38 million grossed and got mixed reviews, but in the subsequent years became one of Mel Brooks’ biggest cult hits for its parodic take on “Star Wars,” with Rick Moranis enjoying a standout role as Dark Helmet, his sendup of Darth Vader.

The “Spaceballs” sequel isn’t the first time Brooks has revisited his earlier work. Along with a Broadway musical and subsequent film remake of “The Producers” starring Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick in 2005, the comedy legend recently produced the Hulu limited sequel series “History of the World, Part II,” based on his hit 1981 film.

Producers include Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer and Jeb Brody; Mel Brooks; Josh Gad; and Josh Greenbaum. Kevin Salter, Adam Merims, Benji Samit, and Dan Hernandez will executive produce.

While the title, plot details, and rest of cast are being kept under wraps, the film has been described as “A Non-Prequel Non-Reboot Sequel Part Two but with Reboot Elements Franchise Expansion Film.”