Lady Gaga Condemns ICE at Concert in Japan: ‘I Hope Our Leaders Are Listening’ | Video

Lady Gaga took a moment during a Thursday concert in Japan to condemn ICE’s actions in Minnesota over the past several weeks.

“In a couple of days, I’m gonna be heading home, and my heart is aching thinking about the people, the children, the families all over America who are being mercilessly targeted by ICE,” Gaga told her concert attendees. “I’m thinking about all of their pain and how their lives are being destroyed right in front of us.”

“I’m also thinking about Minnesota and everyone back at home, who is living in so much fear and searching for answers on what we all should do,” the “Abracadabra” singer continued. “When entire communities lose their sense of safety and belonging, it breaks something in all of us. I hope that you’ll all stand with us tonight. I know we’re not in America right now, but we are with our community and we love you.”

Gaga made her remarks before a performance of “Come to Mama,” a track off her album “Joanne” that acts as a plea to extend love and compassion to others in the midst of difficult times. She dedicated the song and performance Thursday night to “everyone who is feeling alone and helpless, anyone who’s lost a loved one and is having a difficult time, an impossible time, seeing when the end will be near.”

“We need to get back to a place of safety and peace and accountability. Good people shouldn’t have to fight so hard and risk their lives for wellbeing and respect,” Gaga urged. “I hope our leaders are listening. I hope you are listening to us ask you to change the course of action swiftly and have mercy on everyone in our country.” You can watch her full remarks yourself in the video below.

Lady Gaga condemned ICE in a speech during her show in Japan: "I wanna take a second to talk about something that it's extremely important to me, something important to people all over the world, and especially in America right now. In a couple of days I'm gonna be heading home… pic.twitter.com/Bv3MVuUQmi — LⱯDY GⱯGⱯ NOW🪞 (@ladygaganownet) January 29, 2026

The “A Star is Born” actress is one of countless celebrities who have spoken out against the Trump administration this week, in the wake of the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, two Minneapolis residents who were shot and killed by Border Patrol and ICE agents this month. In a conversation with TheWrap this week at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, WNBA star Brittney Griner called ICE’s actions in Minneapolis a “crime against humanity.”

Elsewhere, “Born in the U.S.A.” singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen released a new song Wednesday, titled “Streets of Minneapolis,” which the musician said he wrote in memory of Good and Pretti. In the song, Springsteen denounces the actions of “King Trump’s private army” and promises, “We’ll remember the names of those who died / On the streets of Minneapolis.”

Gaga’s remarks come the same day she unveiled her new rendition of “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?,” the theme song for “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”

“Mister Rogers was for generations a heartfelt presence for children and families all over the world,” she wrote on Instagram. “His kind message lives in so many of our memories and hearts. Thank you, Mister Rogers, for your inspiring song.”