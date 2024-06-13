IndyCar Racing Series TV Rights Acquired by Fox Sports, Will Broadcast All 17 Events Including Indianapolis 500

The Greatest Spectacle in Racing moves to the broadcast home of the Daytona 500 after years on NBC

Josef Newgarden
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MAY 27: Josef Newgarden, driver of the #2 Shell Powering Progress Team Penske, poses for a photo during the 108th Indianapolis 500 champion's portraits at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 27, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

The resurgent IndyCar open-wheel racing series is heading over to Fox Sports, which will air all 17 events – including the Indianapolis 500 – after 16 consecutive seasons on NBC.

The series announced the deal Wednesday after several weeks of negotiations that included offers to re-up on NBC. Terms were not revealed but Fox promised all the races – plus the always drama-filled qualifying for the Indy 500 – would air on the national Fox broadcast.

NBC has been the TV home of IndyCar since 2009, and the last time the two re-upped three years ago, the rights were reportedly worth $20 million per season. But NBC Sports had relegated practice and qualifying sessions to its Peacock app, and shunted several races over to its cable channels, where the audience was significantly smaller.

Fox Sports said all 2025 races will be on Fox and the Fox Sports app. Practice and qualifying sessions will be aired on cable on either FS1 or FS2.

“This represents unrivaled exposure and provides an unparalleled growth opportunity for the most competitive and entertaining motorsport on the planet,” IndyCar CEO Mark Miles said. “Fox Sports is a fully committed partner, ready to bring engaging and technically innovative coverage to millions of fans across the country while also promoting IndyCar thoroughly across all its platforms.”

2022 IndyCar champion Will Power.
