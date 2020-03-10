Far-right conspiracy theorist and radio host Alex Jones was booked for a DWI at Travis County Jail and charged with driving while intoxicated just after midnight Tuesday, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to TheWrap.

Jones, 46, was booked at 12:37 a.m., said Kristen Dark, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office. The driving while intoxicated charge is a class B misdemeanor, she said.

Dark added that his bail was set at $3,000 but he was released on a personal recognizance bond at 4:11 a.m. this morning.

Jones is known for running conspiracy theory website InfoWars, as well as his radio show “The Alex Jones Show” based out of Austin, Texas. The show airs in syndication on Genesis Communications Network (GCN) across the U.S. and on the internet.

The radio personality is known for ruffling feathers and making inflammatory statements.

At the end of last year, Jones and InfoWars were ordered to pay $100,000 in legal fees stemming from a defamation suit filed by the family of a Sandy Hook school shooting victim. Since then, Jones has acknowledged the shooting was indeed real and blamed his comments on a “form of psychosis,” according to a deposition he gave for a different defamation suit.

Prior to that, he was banned from Twitter in 2018 for violating the company’s policies regarding “abusive behavior.”

“I was taken down not because we lie but because we tell the truth,” Jones said while streaming on “War Room,” an InfoWars show. His dismissal wiped away about 1.5 million followers from his personal page.

A video of Jones badgering CNN’s Oliver Darcy on Wednesday was the final straw, according to The Daily Beast. “Those are the eyes of a rat,” Jones said to Darcy, after accusing Darcy and CNN of working to silence his voice on major platforms. Jones — on hand in Washington, D.C. for Twitter chief Jack Dorsey’s testimony to Congress — also went viral for blasting Sen. Marco Rubio as a “frat boy” and a “snake.”