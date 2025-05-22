Innovative Promotes 4 to Agent Ranks

Innovative Artists Entertainment has promoted four staffers to its agent ranks – two in its Los Angeles office and two in its New York offices, the agency announced on Thursday.

The promotions include Courtney Martin to agent in the Endorsements department, and Isaac Finn, Alex Jankovich and Madeline Petrovich to agent in the Talent department.

“Courtney, Isaac, Alex and Madeline each represent the fundamental principles we’ve long valued at Innovative: they each have the tenacity, foresight and zeal to best serve clients in our ever-evolving business. We’re excited to see how they continue to grow here,” Innovative CEO and Founder Scott Harris said in a statement to TheWrap announcing the promotions.

Martin was most recently the communications coordinator and assistant to Endorsements Department head Maury DiMauro. She graduated from Ball State University.

Finn was most recently a coordinator in Talent, and began his career as an assistant to Matt Shaffer and later Jonathan Howard and David Lederman. He graduated from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Jankovich was most recently a coordinator in Talent, and began his career as an assistant to Brian Davidson and later Gary Gersh. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin – Madison.

Petrovich was most recently a coordinator in Talent, and began her career in the mailroom. She worked as an assistant to Thomas Cushing and later David Lederman and Jonathan Howard. She graduated from the University of Notre Dame.

The news comes on the heels of Innovative announcing in March a strategic partnership with Coral Tree Partners, which assumed a minority stake in the agency as the agency continues its path of growth and momentum. As part of that announcement, Innovative unified all departmental brands under the singular banner Innovative Artists Entertainment.

Additionally, Innovative received among the most nominations of any leading talent agency at the recent Tony Awards in the acting categories, and continues a signing spree across all departments.