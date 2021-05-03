Inside Big Tech’s Record-Shattering $75 Billion in Profits in Q1 | Charts

by | May 3, 2021 @ 6:00 AM
The world’s five largest tech companies just got a whole lot bigger

The pandemic hasn’t put a dent into Big Tech’s dominance. Instead, the social upheaval has only reinforced it, with the five biggest tech companies on the planet — Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook and Alphabet (Google’s parent company) — all reporting massive profits and sales during the first quarter of 2021.

Combined, those companies reported net income of $74.5 billion this earnings season — more than double what they earned just a year ago during the same time period — with Alphabet, Amazon and Microsoft all hitting new company records quarterly profits.

Sean Burch

Tech reporter • sean.burch@thewrap.com • @seanb44 

