Byron Allen

Photo Credit: Allen Media Group

Inside Byron Allen’s New ‘Super-Hyper-Local’ Free Streaming Service

by | April 20, 2021 @ 4:01 PM

“Free is everybody’s favorite price,” Allen says of Local Now, streaming premium content plus local news “geo-fenced” to your zip code

Following the pandemic surge in paid subscribers for streaming services, media entrepreneur Byron Allen believes the time is right for Local Now, a streaming service that mixes “super-hyper-local” news with premium content — and offers it for free.

“Free is everybody’s favorite price,” Allen, the founder, chairman and CEO of Local Now parent company Allen Media Group, told TheWrap.

Become a member to read more.
Diane Haithman

Diane Haithman

Senior Entertainment Business Reporter • diane@thewrap.com • @dhaithman

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Bridgerton Season 1 Anthony

What Netflix’s Slow Q1 Growth Means – for Streaming Giant and Rivals Like Disney+
Jeopardy Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers’ ‘Jeopardy!’ Guest-Hosting Debut Jumps 14% in Ratings From Dr Oz’s Final Week
911

Ratings: ‘9-1-1’ Returns Propel Fox to First Place
movie theaters New York City

New York Movie Theaters Demand Capacity Rise to 50% by Memorial Weekend
ACM Awards

ACM Awards on CBS Fall to All-Time Lows in Ratings and Total Viewers

Clubhouse’s Monthly Downloads Plunged 72% Last Month | Chart
Eric B. Fleischman Maurice Fadida Defiant Studios

How Defiant Studios Banks on a Financing Model With Microbudgets and Emerging Talent
Americas Most Wanted

Fox’s ‘America’s Most Wanted’ Revival Caught Some Fugitives, but Did It Nab Viewers?
Rebel

Ratings: ABC’s ‘Rebel’ Steady in Week 2 as NBC’s ‘Organized Crime’ Continues to Fall

WrapPRO Roundtable: How Cheryl Boone Isaacs Fought For Movie Academy Diversity After #OscarsSoWhite | Video
Hollywood production insurance COVID

Why COVID-19 Safety Protocols Are Here to Stay on Hollywood Sets – For Now