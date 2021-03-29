Inside FuboTV’s Push Into Sports Betting and Pandemic Streaming Trends

by | March 29, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

The sports-focused streaming service now has more than half a million subscribers who watch 127 hours of content each month on average

This time a year ago, things didn’t look so great for FuboTV. CEO David Gandler admitted as much during a recent interview with TheWrap, saying he was worried the sports-focused streaming service — suddenly faced with the reality that sports were going away for a while — was in “big trouble.”

“We thought, ‘OK, well, worst case scenario, we lose 70-80% of our subscribers,'” Gandler told TheWrap.

Become a member to read more.
Sean Burch

Sean Burch

Tech reporter • sean.burch@thewrap.com • @seanb44 

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

spring shows

What Broadcast TV Show Will Be This Spring’s Ratings Champ?

What NHL and NFL Deals Mean for ESPN’s Streaming Future

How Hollywood’s Groundlings Improvised Through the Pandemic – Without COVID Jokes | Video
Superstore - Season 6

NBC Ties Univision in TV Ratings on Night of ‘Superstore’ Series Finale
agency gender parity hollywood

Most Hollywood Talent Agencies Fall Short of Gender Parity Goals

Here’s How Congress Botched Another Big Tech Hearing
LA Times newspaper rack

LA Times Reveals ‘Catastrophic’ $50 Million Revenue Loss in 2020 (Exclusive)
GEORGE SEGAL

Ratings: ‘The Goldbergs’ Is Wednesday’s Top Comedy With Episode After George Segal’s Death
marvel studios black widow disney mulan

‘Black Widow’ Move Delivers Warning to Movie Theaters: Recovery Will Be Slow

How Instagram Celebrity Gossip Accounts Are Changing Tabloid Media
Holmes Family Effect

Ratings: ‘Holmes Family Effect’ Adds a Few Viewers vs CBS Reruns