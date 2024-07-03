‘Inside Out 2’ Threepeats as Title Consumers Are Most Excited About

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

Disney/Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” has done it again. For the third week in a row “Inside Out 2” is No. 1 and has become the first film of 2024 to reach $1 billion at the worldwide box office.