Playco founders Michael Carter (left) and Justin Waldron. Photo: Playco

Inside PlayCo’s $100 Million Push to Make Gaming as Easy as Clicking a Link

by | October 15, 2020 @ 1:46 PM

The startup wants to make “games Generation Z can play with their grandparents,” PlayCo CEO Michael Carter tells TheWrap

As the world embraces mobile gaming at a rapid clip and player spending on games grows worldwide, a new social-focused developer based in Tokyo called PlayCo is gunning to capture the attention of gamers by integrating gaming into social apps like Zoom, or Facebook.

PlayCo, which also has an office in San Francisco, plans for its games to be available to play just via a link, instead of the typical process of installing, then updating, game software to a hard drive.

Samson Amore

Samson Amore

Technology and gaming reporter • samson.amore@thewrap.com • Twitter: @Samsonamore

