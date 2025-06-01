‘Inside the NBA’ Signs Off After 35 Seasons on TNT | Video

After 35 seasons on the air, “Inside the NBA” bid adieu to TNT on Saturday night. The show will air on ABC and ESPN next season with hosts Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley returning.

“Look, the four of us, as you’ve already heard, the four of us are going to be together,” Johnson told viewers. “Our production crew is going to be together. It’s going to be that same bunch. We’re still going to be shooting that show in Atlanta. It’s just going to air somewhere else. And so the craziness that you’ve seen, the nonsense and the foolishness and the top-notch basketball analysis, all of that stuff’s going to be on ESPN or ABC next year, not on TNT. For that, we’re sad. But I’m proud to say for the last time, thanks for watching us. It’s the NBA on TNT.”

The move is part of the NBA’s new media rights deal, which will also bring NBC and Amazon Prime into the coverage fold. The NBA Finals are already set to air on ABC this year.

“Even though the name changes, the engine is still the same,” O’Neal assured viewers during the final broadcast. “And to that new network we’re coming to, we’re not coming to f–k around … We’re taking over, OK? I love you guys and I appreciate you guys.”

Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle also toasted the network. While being interviewed by Johnson following his team’s win, Carlisle grabbed the microphone and said, “Congratulations to TNT on a fabulous, unbelievable run that’s coming to an end. We’re all very sad about that.”

“Our hearts are full of gratitude,” TNT’s Kevin Harlan added on air. “Not sadness, but gratitude and happiness for what has been. It has been an honor, it has been a privilege and I hope you all have enjoyed it as much as we have.”