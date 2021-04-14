Instagram and Facebook Test Option for Hiding ‘Likes’ (Again)

by | April 14, 2021 @ 9:30 AM

The feature can be used by some on their friends’ posts or their own, a move experts say could significantly impact users’ mental health

Instagram on Wednesday started a new test allowing some users to turn off seeing “likes” — a test Facebook, its parent company, will also soon be trying out.

A rep for Instagram confirmed to TheWrap on Wednesday morning some users will now be given two options for hiding likes. The first option will let users turn off seeing likes on other users’ posts, and the second option will allow users to turn off seeing likes on their own posts. The Instagram rep added it will be a “small global test” for now, and that not all users will be given the chance to hide likes for the time being.

Sean Burch

Sean Burch

Tech reporter • sean.burch@thewrap.com • @seanb44 

