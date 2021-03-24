The Wrap / Getty Images

How Instagram Celebrity Gossip Accounts Are Changing Tabloid Media

by | March 24, 2021 @ 1:00 PM

“People love to see themselves show up somewhere, even if their actual name is not credited. That is the weird effect of social media,” Lainey Gossip founder Elaine Lui says

Did you know that J. Lo (supposedly) has a clause in her contracts requiring 90 beauty items, 28 of which are for hair products alone? Or that a certain A-list female celeb (allegedly) has a burner account on Twitter dedicated to… photos of other celebrities’ knees?

Before you ask, no, none of this is verified. But that hasn’t stopped more than 800,000 people from following @deuxmoi, a private-but-not-really account on Instagram that began crowdsourcing and sharing original celebrity gossip last March. But @deuxmoi isn’t the only online account spilling the tea; there are dozens of celebrity gossip accounts with massive followings on social media that are reinventing gossip culture. And the phenomenon gained new currency earlier this year when the anonymous Instagram account @houseofeffie first surfaced accusations against Armie Hammer that led him to drop out of two film/TV projects and publicly deny accusations of rape. (More on that in a moment.)

Become a member to read more.
J. Clara Chan

J. Clara Chan

Media and politics reporter • jclara.chan@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jclarachan

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Holmes Family Effect

Ratings: ‘Holmes Family Effect’ Adds a Few Viewers vs CBS Reruns
Never Rarely Sometimes Always

‘Adapt or Die': The Changes Indie Films Have Made to Survive | PRO Insight
Asian community hate crimes Atlanta shooting

There’s No Evidence Atlanta Spa Victims Were Sex Workers – So Why Is That Part of the Narrative?
godzilla vs kong

Why Warner Bros. Is Key to Box Office Recovery Despite Streaming Films on HBO Max
march madness

Ratings: CBS Dunks on ‘The Voice’ and ‘American Idol’ With More March Madness
girls5eva tommy

How Studio Spaces Survived the Pandemic and Pivoted to Meet Pent-Up Demand
lionsgate female directors

Lionsgate’s Female Director Problem: Only One Film Since 2016 – and None Set for This Year
Syracuse v West Virginia

Ratings: March Madness Boosts Rerun-Heavy CBS to Top Sunday Primetime

Why Clubhouse’s Momentum Could Stall Out

As LA Movie Theaters Reopen, Indies Are Lagging Behind the Major Chains
THE TALK Sharon Osbourne

‘The Talk’ Ratings Down 27% From Last Season – Could Sharon Osbourne Flap Give It a Lift?