Instagram Crashes Worldwide

In case you’re wondering, no it’s not just your Instagram. The social media app crashed worldwide Sunday afternoon, with the app sending error messages that it cannot refresh its feed.

Meta spokesperson Dave Arnold acknowledged the outage, saying to The Verge, “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

Meta has yet to reply to TheWrap’s request for comment on the crash.

According to the tracking site DownDetector, users began reporting the site’s crash around 3 p.m. PST, with nearly 200,000 people reporting the crash within a fifteen-minute period. Some accounts have resumed refreshing since then.

Users were quick to hop back onto their other social media account, Twitter, and discuss/complain/meme about the crash. #Instagramdown is the no. 1 trending topic on the site as of Sunday evening. Check out some of the reactions below.

me running to twitter to search if instagram is down or if it’s my wifi #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/kCBCWhgJOc — JA (@sleezyjamie) May 21, 2023

Everybody going to check twitter to see if everyone else’s instagram is still down😂 #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/g4yJP0l5R5 — . (@7bling_bling) May 21, 2023

Twitter HQ seeing everyone run to Twitter because instagram is down#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/AfvvvqzUS3 — Ishraq (@ishraq_05) May 21, 2023

Instagram “influencers” when they realize they have to get an actual job #InstagramDown pic.twitter.com/z58Js87niF — . (@scottsucks_) May 21, 2023

Me apologize to my WiFi after finding out Instagram is down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/Y7YNNmz42k — candy13 (@DulceFl25572387) May 21, 2023

me coming to twitter to see why My Instagram ain’t working

instagram down pic.twitter.com/JTqo7VPjmk — 𝙻̷𝚞̷𝚜̷ 📯 (@Theylovelus) May 21, 2023

me after realizing that it wasn’t my wifi #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/XtqYuiBukC — keone (@ohmygawwdddd) May 21, 2023

me leaving instagram when i see “couldn’t refresh feed” #InstagramDown pic.twitter.com/10O0kZeyro — cameron (@cambeserious) May 21, 2023

Loree Seitz contributed to this story.