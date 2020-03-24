Instagram Now Lets Users ‘Co-Watch’ Posts While Quarantined

If you miss looking at pictures and videos with your friends while self-isolating because of the coronavirus, Instagram introduced a new feature to help you out on Tuesday.

The popular app is launching a new feature, appropriately dubbed “Co-Watching,” allowing users to check out “liked,” saved or suggested pictures and videos at the same time via video chat.

Instagram gave a quick explainer on how to access “Co-Watching” in a blog post on Tuesday: “You can start a video chat by tapping the video chat icon in the Direct inbox or in an existing Direct thread, then view saved, liked and suggested photos/videos by tapping the photo icon in the bottom left corner in an ongoing video chat.”

Here’s a quick view of what the feature looks like:

The update comes as users are scrambling for new ways to connect with their friends and families while quarantined. Apps like Zoom, which rocketed to the second-most downloaded app on the Apple App Store last week, and HouseParty have seen a usage spike in recent weeks, as people gravitate towards video chat to remain close to others, even while social-distancing.

Instagram also outlined a few more steps it’s taking to weed out misinformation about COVID-19. “We will continue to prioritize safety, connecting people with accurate information, and encouraging support” as the coronavirus pandemic evolves, the company said.

Facebook, Instagram’s parent company, rolled out a Coronavirus Information Center last week, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg interviewed Dr. Anthony Fauci on the pandemic.