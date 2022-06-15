Internet Explorer Gets Memed Off Into the Sunset After 27 Years

After 27 years in service, Internet Explorer is being shut down. As of Wednesday, Microsoft will no longer support the browser, and as such, former users are giving it the send-off it deserves: endless memes.

Now, if you didn’t realize it still existed, no one could blame you. As many wrote in their send-off messages, in its later years, Internet Explorer was mostly used for downloading other internet browsers. Even Microsoft directed its users to “a faster, more secure” option last year, when it first announced that Explorer would be put out to pasture.

In fact, most of the memes bidding farewell to it are based in the significant lag users experienced. In one fan-favorite meme, the Grim Reaper arrives to escort Explorer off into the afterlife, only to realize “Internet Explorer is not responding.”

Others resurfaced an old joke in which Internet Explorer is the slowest to respond in a call-and-response chant among browsers.

is Internet Explorer ever truly dead? pic.twitter.com/KQGndprUxn — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 14, 2022

This is the best internet explorer joke I came across. Took a sec for me to get the joke .



Internet Explorer shut down from today after 27 years of exploring.💀 pic.twitter.com/dsWDldugso — 𝑽𝒊𝒏𝒆𝒆𝒕 🙂 (@MessiVineet) June 15, 2022

That said, others thanked the browser for its service — of teaching them patience. “RIP to Internet Explorer… Thank you for teaching me how to manage anger,” one person wrote alongside a screenshot of the flood of error messages the browser would send in some cases.

RIP to Internet Explorer… Thank you for teaching me how to manage anger pic.twitter.com/s26D5SOKyH — Lissy is Celebrating Pride 🏳️‍🌈 (@LissySandwich) June 15, 2022

For many, it was a surprisingly bittersweet moment. You can check out more memes bidding farewell to Internet Explorer below.

You shall be missed Internet Explorer pic.twitter.com/fdxPsT4brD — MGAG (@My_MGAG) June 15, 2022

Goodbyes are never easy.



After 27 years, Microsoft will officially be shutting down Internet Explorer starting Wednesday of this week. pic.twitter.com/A8XMKIKQg1 — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) June 13, 2022

Liza Minnelli has outlived the Internet Explorer Browser. After 27 years, Microsoft is officially shutting it down. pic.twitter.com/gUxeJu688e — LizaMinnelliOutlives (@LiZaOutlives) June 15, 2022