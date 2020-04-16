Hulu’s ‘Into the Dark’ Sets Pregnancy Horror Story ‘Delivered’ as May Movie (Exclusive)

Hulu’s “Into the Dark” horror movie anthology series has set “Delivered,” a pregnancy thriller starring “Napoleon Dynamite​’s” Tina Majorino as its May installment, TheWrap has learned exclusively.

Premiering on the streaming service May 8, “Delivered” is pegged to Mother’s Day and follows the story of a pregnant woman whose life is upended when she realizes someone close to her has darker plans for her and the baby.

Along with Majorino, this installment of the Blumhouse Television-produced anthology stars Natalie Paul (“The Sinner”), Michael Cassidy (“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice​”) and Micah Parker (“Wait​”).

“Delivered” was written by Dirk Blackman and directed by Emma Tammi.

“Into the Dark” is a monthly horror event series produced by Jason Blum’s Blumhouse TV. The anthology, which was renewed by Hulu for Season 2 last August, releases one feature-length installment per month, each inspired by a holiday featuring the “Blumhouse signature genre/thriller spin on the story.” April’s edition was the Easter/Pooka Day-themed movie “Pooka Lives,” starring Felicia Day and Wil Wheaton.

Majorino is repped by Innovative Artists, Power Entertainment Group, and FTSLLP. Paul is repped by Gersh, Authentic Talent & Literary Management, and Goodman, Geno, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. Cassidy is repped by Gersh, Principal and Sandy Erickson. Parker is repped by Zero Gravity.

“Delivered” will premiere May 8 on Hulu.