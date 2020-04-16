Hulu’s ‘Into the Dark’ Sets Pregnancy Horror Story ‘Delivered’ as May Movie (Exclusive)

Hulu’s “Into the Dark” horror movie anthology series has set “Delivered,” a pregnancy thriller starring “Napoleon Dynamite’s” Tina Majorino as its May installment, TheWrap has learned exclusively.
Premiering on the streaming service May 8, “Delivered” is pegged to Mother’s Day and follows the story of a pregnant woman whose life is upended when she realizes someone close to her has darker plans for her and the baby.
Along with Majorino, this installment of the Blumhouse Television-produced anthology stars Natalie Paul (“The Sinner”), Michael Cassidy (“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”) and Micah Parker (“Wait”).
“Delivered” was written by Dirk Blackman and directed by Emma Tammi.
“Into the Dark” is a monthly horror event series produced by Jason Blum’s Blumhouse TV. The anthology, which was renewed by Hulu for Season 2 last August, releases one feature-length installment per month, each inspired by a holiday featuring the “Blumhouse signature genre/thriller spin on the story.” April’s edition was the Easter/Pooka Day-themed movie “Pooka Lives,” starring Felicia Day and Wil Wheaton.
Majorino is repped by Innovative Artists, Power Entertainment Group, and FTSLLP. Paul is repped by Gersh, Authentic Talent & Literary Management, and Goodman, Geno, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. Cassidy is repped by Gersh, Principal and Sandy Erickson. Parker is repped by Zero Gravity.
“Delivered” will premiere May 8 on Hulu.
