Hulu’s ‘Into the Dark’ Sets Pregnancy Horror Story ‘Delivered’ as May Movie (Exclusive)

Tina Majorino, Natalie Paul, Michael Cassidy and Micah Parker star on anthology’s Mother’s Day installment

| April 16, 2020 @ 8:00 AM
into the dark delivered

Getty Images

Hulu’s “Into the Dark” horror movie anthology series has set “Delivered,” a pregnancy thriller starring “Napoleon Dynamite​’s” Tina Majorino as its May installment, TheWrap has learned exclusively.

Premiering on the streaming service May 8, “Delivered” is pegged to Mother’s Day and follows the story of a pregnant woman whose life is upended when she realizes someone close to her has darker plans for her and the baby.

Along with Majorino, this installment of the Blumhouse Television-produced anthology stars Natalie Paul (“The Sinner”), Michael Cassidy (“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice​”) and Micah Parker (“Wait​”).

Also Read: Hulu's 'Into the Dark' Sets Body-Switching Aliens Thriller 'Crawlers' as March Movie (Exclusive)

“Delivered” was written by Dirk Blackman and directed by Emma Tammi.

“Into the Dark” is a monthly horror event series produced by Jason Blum’s Blumhouse TV. The anthology, which was renewed by Hulu for Season 2 last August, releases one feature-length installment per month, each inspired by a holiday featuring the “Blumhouse signature genre/thriller spin on the story.” April’s edition was the Easter/Pooka Day-themed movie “Pooka Lives,” starring Felicia Day and Wil Wheaton.

Majorino is repped by Innovative Artists, Power Entertainment Group, and FTSLLP. Paul is repped by Gersh, Authentic Talent & Literary Management, and Goodman, Geno, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. Cassidy is repped by Gersh, Principal and Sandy Erickson. Parker is repped by Zero Gravity.

“Delivered” will premiere May 8 on Hulu.

Spring TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

  • spring premiere dates 2020 Showtime/Netflix/ABC/Apple
  • Innocence Files Netflix
  • OUTER BANKS Netflix
  • Mrs America FX
  • The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - Season 10 Bravo
  • FX
  • Fauda-Season-3 Netflix
  • In the Dark The CW
  • Bosch Amazon
  • #BLACKAF Netflix
  • Home Apple TV Plus Apple TV+
  • too-hot-to-handle-video Netflix
  • Friday Night in With the Morgans AMC
  • Dragnificent TLC
  • The Midnight Gospel Netflix
  • Ghost in the Shell SAC2045 Netflix
  • We're Here HBO
  • Ricky Gervais After Life Season 2 First Look Image Netflix Netflix
  • Defending Jacob Apple TV+
  • RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race VH1
  • Vida Starz
  • Showtime
  • Never Have I Ever Netflix
  • Normal People Hulu Hulu
  • Blindspot NBC
  • HOLLYWOOD Netflix
  • Trying Apple TV plus Apple TV+
  • Upload Amazon Amazon
  • Betty HBO HBO
  • The Real Housewives of Potomac - Season 4 Bravo
  • Billions Season 4 Episode 8 still Showtime
  • Rick and Morty Season 4 Adult Swim
  • The Eddy Netflix
  • Solor Opposites Hulu
  • Dead to Me Season 2 Netflix
  • I Know This Much Is True HBO
  • Bering Sea Gold Discovery
  • The Great Hulu Hulu
  • She-Ra and the Princess of Power Netflix
  • Hightown Starz
  • Snowpiercer TNT
  • DC Universe
  • The 100 The CW
  • Married at First Sight Lifetime
  • The Amazing Race CBS
  • Fox
  • BURDEN OF TRUTH The CW
  • Holey Moley ABC
  • To Tell the Truth Anthony Anderson Beats ABC
  • Janelle Monae Amazon Prime Video
  • ABC
  • Apple TV+
  • Netflix
  • Ramy Hulu
  • Celebrity Family Feud ABC
  • Press Your Luck ABC
  • Match Game ABC ABC
  • AMC
  • NOS4A2
  • Dirty John
  • RuPauls Drag Race All Stars Showtime
  • padma lakshmi Getty
1 of 62

Here’s when 61 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Spring has finally sprung and with the changing of the seasons comes the changing of many channels as a slew of shows are about to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE