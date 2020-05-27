Investigation Into Gabrielle Union’s ‘AGT’ Dismissal Finds No Racial Bias, ‘Derogatory Remarks’

“America’s Got Talent” producers and NBC have released a statement upon completion of an outside investigation into Gabrielle Union’s dismissal from the series. The talent competition’s former judge also accused the show and producers of a racist culture.

“Through the investigation process, it has been revealed that no one associated with the show made any insensitive or derogatory remarks about Ms. Union’s appearance, and that neither race nor gender was a contributing factor in the advancement or elimination of contestants at any time,” the statement read in part. “The investigation has shown that the concerns raised by Ms. Union had no bearing on the decision not to exercise the option on her contract.”

The investigation did find “some areas in which reporting processes could be improved,” the NBC, Fremantle and Syco statement conceded.

Below is the full statement from NBC, Fremantle and Syco:

We have a shared passion to make “America’s Got Talent” a positive, inclusive and diverse show that is open to all individuals from any country or background. We are proud and grateful that our contestants and audiences support our ongoing mission, which is represented in the incredible people who participate in the show each year. We have heard from contestants and talent alike that their experience on “AGT” has had a positive impact on their lives. When we heard Ms. Union had concerns about her time on the show, we took them extremely seriously. NBC, Fremantle and Syco immediately engaged an outside investigator who conducted more than 30 interviews to review the issues raised by Ms. Union. While the investigation has demonstrated an overall culture of diversity, it has also highlighted some areas in which reporting processes could be improved. Through the investigation process, it has been revealed that no one associated with the show made any insensitive or derogatory remarks about Ms. Union’s appearance, and that neither race nor gender was a contributing factor in the advancement or elimination of contestants at any time. The investigation has shown that the concerns raised by Ms. Union had no bearing on the decision not to exercise the option on her contract. NBC, Fremantle and Syco share Ms. Union’s dedication to diversity and inclusion in the industry. We continue to remain committed to having an inclusive environment for everyone associated with the show, and to upholding “AGT” as one of the most diverse programs on television.

The investigation began in November.

