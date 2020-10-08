Amazon released the first trailer for its adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s “Invincible” which features the first looks at Mark Grayson and his super-powered father, Omni-Man (and the longest game of catch ever).

The eight-episode animated series will premiere next year. Watch the trailer above.

“Invincible” stars Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons and Sandra Oh, along with Lauren Cohan, Chad Coleman, Michael Cudlitz, Lennie James, Ross Marquand and Sonequa Martin-Green. Additional cast includes Zachary Quinto, Khary Payton , Zazie Beetz, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Grey Griffin, Mark Hamill, Gillian Jacobs, Melise, Jason Mantzoukas, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson and Seth Rogen.

Yeun will play 17-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man. But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems. Simmons will voice Omni-Man, with Oh as Mark’s mother.

“Teen Titans” alum Simon Racioppa is set to serve as showrunner on the Skybound Entertainment-produced series, with David Alpert and Catherine Winder also executive producing alongside Kirkman and Racioppa.

“Invincible,” Kirkman’s second-longest comic-book series (after “The Walking Dead), concluded in February 2018 after a 15-year run.